ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Williams has 18, N. Illinois tops E. Michigan 77-70

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dmyxDOO00

Keshawn Williams scored 18 points and Northern Illinois defeated Eastern Michigan 77-70 on Saturday.

Kaleb Thornton scored 15 points for the Huskies (5-8, 2-1 Mid-American Conference). Trendon Hankerson scored 12 points with five assists. Adong Makoui added 11 points. Anthony Crump had 10.

Noah Farrakhan scored 27 points to lead the Eagles (7-8, 2-2), hitting four 3-pointers. Darion Spottsville added 11 points.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Microsoft to gobble up Activision in $69 billion metaverse bet

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) is buying "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) for $68.7 billion in the biggest gaming industry deal in history as global technology giants stake their claims to a virtual future. The deal announced by Microsoft on Tuesday, its biggest-ever and set to...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Schumer tees up showdown on voting rights, filibuster

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) moved on Tuesday to bring the months-long fight over voting rights to a head, paving the way for a showdown on the legislative filibuster. Schumer, from the Senate floor, moved to formally end debate on voting legislation that combines the Freedom to Vote Act,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Michigan State
Local
Illinois College Basketball
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
CBS News

Images and patchy communications reveal devastation in Tonga after tsunami unleashed by massive volcano eruption

Wellington — A volcano that exploded on the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the island nation smothered in grey ash and dust or damaged by a tsunami. Tonga has been virtually cut off from the rest of the world since Saturday's volcanic blast — one of the largest recorded in decades.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mid American Conference#Eastern Michigan#Eagles#Ap
The Hill

More than 170K without power from massive winter storm

More than 170,000 people in the eastern United States did not have power on Monday morning after a massive winter storm slammed the region. The most outages as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time were reported in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, according to PowerOutage.us.
GEORGIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

514K+
Followers
128K+
Post
270M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy