NFL

WATCH: Josh Allen finds Dawson Knox for improbable TD vs. Patriots

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago


Update (8:46 p.m.): Knox doubled down and caught another touchdown against the Patriots:

The Buffalo Bills offense was rolling on their opening drive in their wild-card matchup against the New England Patriots. Quarterback Josh Allen accounted for all but five of the yards gained by the Bills.

But it seemed very unlikely that Buffalo would score when they did.

A little Allen magic later, and it’s 7-0 early against the Patriots.

Rolling to his right, Allen ran out of real estate.. The QB looked to be throwing away the ball, but instead floated a pass to tight end Dawson Knox in the corner of end zone.

Knox caught it and stunned the Patriots and onlookers.

Play-by-play man on CBS Sports compared the play to Dwight Clark’s “The Catch” from 49ers quarterback Joe Montana back in the day.

Check out the touchdown below:

Joe Montana
FanSided

5 Patriots who won’t be back with the team next season

It was a successful season, but the New England Patriots were bounced early from the playoffs at the hands of the division-rival Buffalo Bills on Wild Card weekend. Not much that could’ve been done. This Patriots team clearly has its limitations. No rebuild happens in less than two years.
NFL
CBS Sports

Josh Allen becomes first quarterback in NFL history to reach this impressive playoff feat in Bills blowout win

Josh Allen had one of the greatest performances by a quarterback in NFL playoff history on Saturday night, showcasing the Buffalo Bills' dominance over the New England Patriots. Allen completed 21 of 25 passes for 308 yards with five touchdowns and added 66 yards on the ground, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 300 yards, run for 60 yards, and have five touchdowns passes in a playoff game.
NFL
#49ers#American Football#Buffalobills#The New England Patriots#Cbs Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Allen makes embarrassing admission about touchdown pass against Patriots

Josh Allen put together a historic performance in his Buffalo Bills’ dominant 47-17 win over the New England Patriots in their AFC Wild Card game on Saturday night. Allen went 21/25 for 305 yards and five touchdowns in the freezing cold. His 157.6 passer rating was nearly perfect. Allen became the first quarterback in playoff history with 300 passing yards, five or more passing touchdowns, and 60 rushing yards, according to Pro Football Reference.
NFL
NBC Sports

Hunter Henry reveals his message for Mac Jones at end of Patriots-Bills

Fans who stuck around and watched through the end of the New England Patriots' 47-17 playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night probably saw Mac Jones walking on the sideline and shaking hands with some of his teammates. When Jones got to Hunter Henry, the veteran tight end...
NFL
WGR550

It’s the quarterback, dummy

When it comes to the New England Patriots, we’ve been through so much. Nearly twenty years of domination. Three wins from ‘01 to ‘19. You know a team is in your head when you can remember those three wins without even having to look them up.
NFL
New England Patriots
NFL
Buffalo Bills
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Julian Edelman reacts to Patriots' abysmal first half with spot-on tweet

Everything went in the Buffalo Bills’ direction during the first half of the wild-card game against the New England Patriots. Josh Allen threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 63 yards. Buffalo totaled 300 yards in the first half and even had 128 rushing yards — Devin Singletary had 58 yards and two scores. Mac Jones threw for 106 yards and an interception, while the rush attack was held to 33 yards.
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots Blown Out By Bills, Failing To Win Playoff Game For Third Straight Season

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ season is over. It ended ugly. New England fell behind early and never recovered, suffering the most lopsided playoff loss of the entire Bill Belichick era in the 47-17 Bills win. Josh Allen was essentially perfect, completing 21 of his 25 passes for 308 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also rushed six times for 66 yards. Dawson Knox caught two touchdowns, while Gabriel Davis, Emmanuel Sanders, and offensive lineman Tommy Doyle caught one touchdown apiece. Mac Jones completed 24 of his 38 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Kendrick Bourne caught seven...
NFL
NBC Sports

NFL playoff schedule 2022: Bracket, dates, times, TV channel, scores for AFC, NFC Wild Card round games

The 2021 NFL regular season has come to an end and the 2022 postseason is underway. Twelve teams remain in the Wild Card round entering Sunday. Teams left in the NFL playoffs include: Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Player Makes Bold Statement On Bills Rivalry After Blowout Loss

Adrian Phillips believes the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills are closer than Saturday’s lopsided scoreline would indicate. In fact, the veteran Patriots safety said Monday there is no gap between his team and the AFC East rival Bills, who are moving on to the divisional round after routing New England 47-17 on wild-card weekend.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Sign Six Players To Future Contracts After Wild-Card Playoff Exit

The New England Patriots locked up some young talent Monday, signing six players to future contracts. Five of those players finished the 2021 season on the Patriots’ practice squad:. WR Kristian Wilkerson. WR Tre Nixon. RB Devine Ozigbo. OL Will Sherman. K Quinn Nordin. The sixth, wide receiver Malcolm...
NFL
CBS Boston

Hurley: For The Patriots … That Was Embarrassing

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Things change quickly in the NFL. But not like this. When the Patriots visited the Bills a little over a month ago, they bullied the home team so badly that local reporters were left to ask veteran defensive leaders if they were embarrassed by what had just happened. This time around, the story was flipped completely. Only this time, the Patriots didn’t face any questions about being embarrassed. Because it didn’t need to be asked. Longtime captain and three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty volunteered that description on his own. Devin McCourty: “Embarrassing.” pic.twitter.com/vW01J1dQ0j — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) January 16,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

