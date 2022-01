A Cedar Rapids man is behind bars today, charged with trying to kill his father early this morning. According to a media release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, 26-year-old Jared Young Bear and his father, Jonathan, got into an argument at a home in the 4000 block of Wilson Avenue S.W. just after 3:45 a.m. Friday morning. The argument escalated and Jared allegedly stabbed Jonathan in the abdomen, resulting in life-threatening injuries.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO