College Sports

Delph, Gregory power Appalachian State past Coastal Carolina

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

Adrian Delph scored 25 points, Donovan Gregory added 20 and Appalachian State defeated Coastal Carolina 84-76 in overtime on Saturday.

The game was tied at 74 in overtime before Justin Forrest hit a 3-pointer to start a 10-2 game-ending run for the Mountaineers.

Forrest finished with 11 points and James Lewis Jr. added 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Mountaineers (10-9, 4-2 Sun Belt).

Vince Cole had 20 points and Rudi Williams scored 19 for the Chanticleers (9-8, 1-4). Wilfried Likayi had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

