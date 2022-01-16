Legislators And Educators Hold Roundtable On Closing ‘Digital Divide’ In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Officials and educators in Baltimore are trying to close what they call the digital divide.

Saturday, a roundtable was hosted on digital equity in Baltimore. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves, U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Mayor Brandon Scott were joined by presidents of local Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

It focused on closing the gap and expanding broadband access as part of the recently signed bipartisan infrastructure package.

“Why this has to be considered like electricity was. Why we need folks to have high-speed access to internet, like water. Because we cannot afford to continue to leave anybody behind in the wealthiest country in the world,” Mayor Brandon Scott said.

Back in November, Scott pledged $35 million to expand public internet access.

At that time, his office estimated about 100,000 residents in the city were without adequate access.