New Biweekly Recycling Schedule Begins Tuesday In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While much of the snow in the forecast had cleared out early Monday, Baltimore County was among the areas that saw pockets of snowfall during the morning hours.
Joining WJZ by phone at 6:30 a.m., Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said by and large conditions looked clear outside, though snow continued falling in some parts of the county.
“We are seeing those isolated lighter snow events in parts of the county, especially the western portions,” Olszewski said. “But we’ve been working around the clock to respond to this latest event. Coupled with rain and by and large the work...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 2,300 homes and businesses were without power Monday evening after a winter storm swept through Maryland.
As of 10 p.m., Baltimore Gas & Electric’s outage map showed a total of 71 active outages affecting 2,366 customers, most of them concentrated in Baltimore City.
The outages appeared to have peaked around 9 p.m., when the company reported a total of 8,589 affected customers.
About noon, BGE’s map showed 158 active outages affecting 1,803 customers. “BGE crews are actively responding to power outages due to snow and high winds,” a message on BGE’s website states.
Additional outages were reported in Baltimore, Harford and Howard counties, as well as parts of Anne Arundel and Carroll counties served by BGE.
Residents or business owners experiencing disruptions to their service are asked to report outages and downed wires to BGE.
The utility can be reached at 877-778-222. Additionally, customers can report power outages online or by texting OUT to MYBGE (69243).
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and some volunteers from his administration spent part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day packing tens of thousands of COVID-19 tests and face masks for city schools.
On Monday morning 50,000 tests and over 40,000 masks were packed by Scott and his team to be distributed to city schools Tuesday, the mayor tweeted.
Scott tied the packing event to the holiday commemorating Martin Luther King, Jr.
“King believed that everybody can be great because everybody can serve,” he said. “So thanks to the great public servants who came out today!”
We did it! Over 40,000 masks and...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold warning that will last from Monday evening to Tuesday morning as temperatures dip into the low teens.
During this time, a bitterly cold wind chill could expose people to temperatures as low as 13 degrees, creating conditions that could endanger the health and lives of vulnerable citizens.
“With dangerously cold temperatures expected in Baltimore, I am issuing the Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration for Monday night through Tuesday morning,” Dzirasa said. “I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold. Extreme low temperatures can...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works is reminding residents of pipe-protection protocol blustery snowstorm conditions.
The cold weather could harm water infrastructure during long periods when cold weather swings back and forth between freezing and thawing temperatures, according to city officials.
“Water service lines and water meters can freeze when the temperature remains below 25 degrees for extended periods of time,” the department noted in a press statement. “Sub-freezing temperatures can also impact water mains, causing the ground to buckle and shift, resulting in broken water lines.”
The department on Sunday shared its annual tips for protecting pipes as...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council’s Public Safety and Government Operations Committee is set to hold a hearing on Jan. 26 to discuss the 515-page investigation of the Gun Trace Task Force corruption scandal.
The report examines weaknesses in the Baltimore Police Department that allowed the unit to operate unchecked, especially leadership that turned a blind eye to top performing officers who brought in high numbers of arrests and seizures.
Eight officers in the Gun Trace Task Force were convicted of racketeering, armed robbery, selling drugs, falsifying overtime and planting evidence on suspects they arrested. A total of 13 defendants were...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five Baltimore City schools temporarily transitioned to virtual learning Tuesday, the school system announced.
Three schools transitioned because of understaffing or the ability to conduct COVID-19 testing. Those schools are Baltimore International Academy West, Empowerment Academy and Southwest Baltimore Charter School.
Two schools, Booker T. Washington Middle School and Western High School, are going virtual for what City Schools called “facility challenges.”
The school system did not say when each school might return to in-person learning.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The second winter storm of the season has come and gone but the effects are still being felt, especially in areas north and west of Baltimore City.
The Maryland Department of Transportations and local road crews worked through the weekend to keep roads clear.
High winds and power outages were an issue. At noon Monday, there were more than 5,600 power outages reported across the state.
Austin Knight’s power went out around 10:30 Sunday night.
“I went out this morning and it seemed like every house, plus a few streets down to York Road were out,” Knight said. “(I) got home...
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police on Sunday activated the snow emergency plan for Anne Arundel County, which happens when the agency finds weather will make travel extremely dangerous.
While the plan is in effect, a person may not drive on snow emergency routes on a highway that is designated as a snow emergency route while a snow emergency plan is in effect, and parking on snow emergency routes is prohibited.
The announcement comes as a Nor’easter storm begins to blanket Central Maryland. Snow began around 1 PM and is expected to continue into the evening.
We are expecting the I-95 corridor to see a transition to a wintry mix between 6-8 PM. That could cause icing on the roads. That sleet and freezing rain will then change over to cold rain between 8-10 PM. Some of the rain could be heavy and there is the potential for minor flooding.
Police said motorists are urged to stay off the roadways to allow crews to respond to incidents and clear the roadways.
Police said the plan will be lifted when roads are safe for driving. View the latest road conditions at www.roads.maryland.gov.
REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — More than 20 people have been displaced from their homes after a fire Monday evening at an apartment building in Reisterstown, Baltimore County Fire said. No injuries were reported.
Responders arrived at an apartment complex on the unit block of Brookbury Drive around 8:20 p.m., where firefighters found fire showing from a building. According to the Sykesville Fire Department, it was a two-alarm building fire.
Red Cross is assisting those displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
**Update**Unit block of Brookebury Dr. 21136. No injuries, 20+ residents have been displaced; red cross is assisting those displaced. The fire is under investigation. DT 20:17*TA pic.twitter.com/EP520Tq0iS
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) January 18, 2022
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Nor’Easter your First Alert Weather Team has been tracking is now on our doorstep! We’ve declared Alert Days for both today and Monday because of the wide ranging impacts from this system.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington Counties from 1 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Baltimore City, Baltimore, Harford, Cecil, Carroll, Howard, Anne Arundel, Montgomery, Prince George’s & Charles Counties from 1 PM today to 1 AM Monday.
There is a frigid air mass in place as we wait for your precipitation...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State and municipal officials around the state are preparing for a winter snowstorm expected to begin Sunday and last into Monday in the Baltimore region.
Precipitation is expected to start as snow around 3 or 4 p.m. Sunday with possible snowfall rates of 1 inch to 2 inches an hour.
Flooding could be possible in low-lying areas like Fells Point and the Inner Harbor in Baltimore.
Residents are asked to park their cars in one of the following garages starting at 2 p.m.:
The Fleet and Eden Street Garage at 501 S. Eden Street
Caroline Street at 805 S. Caroline Street
Spaces will...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With many battling COVID-19 in and around Baltimore County, officials are scrambling to provide free at-home COVID-19 testing kits to residents.
Cars lined Maryland’s Timonium Fairgrounds on Friday as residents waited to receive testing kits provided by the county.
“It’s been a challenge throughout the country, we’ve seen that true for the holidays until now, but we have been thankful that we can get in front using our leverage, our State of Emergency, to procure a large amount of tests that we’re happy to get in the hands of residents,” said Sean Naron, Baltimore County’s deputy communications director.
With 25...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Much of the snow forecast for Maryland from Sunday night into Monday morning has cleared out of our area after being melted and displaced by warmer air overnight.
A Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect until 7 p.m. for parts of western Maryland, primarily Allegany and Garrett counties, which could see 3 to 6 inches of snow and 60-mph wind gusts.
#FirstAlert: Winter Storm Warning for Garrett County and far western Allegany County in effect through 7PM. 12" have already fallen in Garrett County with an additional 3-6" possible. Winds could gust as...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the Omicron variant continues to surge, at-home COVID test kits remain scarce. To help, each Saturday through January, the Baltimore City Health Department is distributing free at-home rapid tests at all 22 Enoch Pratt Free Library locations.
“We’re trying to increase our supply of test kits to meet the demand,” said Adena Greenbaum with the Baltimore City Health Department.
Elizabeth Cerbara picked up a test just to be on the safe side.
“I think because I felt it was the responsible thing to do. I think I don’t know any other way to be part of a solution, so...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police responded to 46 crashes and 50 disabled vehicles on Monday after snow covered much of the state on Sunday evening, the agency said.
Glyndon in Baltimore County and Columbia in Howard County both saw three inches of snow accumulation, and parts of Western Maryland saw between 4 1/2 and 8 inches.
#FirstAlert: Here's a look at snow totals from last night. Fort Ritchie in Washington County picked up over 8"! #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/d3IIIC9P7a
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 17, 2022
The freezing rain the followed the snowfall left sloppy, slick conditions on some roads and sidewalks.
Between 3 a.m....
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland added more than 3,200 additional COVID-19 cases Monday as its positivity rate and hospitalizations continued to fall, according to data released Tuesday by the Maryland Department of Health.
Hospitalizations slid by two over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of COVID-19 patients in Maryland’s hospitals to 3,060. With the state reporting 3,215 new cases of COVID-19, 909,424 cases have been confirmed since the pandemic began.
According to the latest health department data, the percentage of people testing positive statewide is 19.77%, a 0.48% decrease since Monday and a significantly lower rate than the nearly 30% positivity rate...
ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Nearly 500 people will need to retest for COVID-19 after samples from tests they took at Ripken Stadium didn’t make it to the lab in time.
A Harford County Health Department spokesperson told WJZ the agency’s primary laboratory experienced a COVID-19 outbreak, so the test samples were routed to a backup lab instead, but the samples had expired by the time they arrived.
About 471 saliva samples taken Monday, Jan. 10, for PCR testing were discarded as a result. Fortunately, the issue did not impact rapid antigen tests taken the same day.
Anyone who needs to be retested can line up at Ripken Stadium and switch on their hazard lights. Once a lot attendant verifies that you were tested at the site Jan. 10, you’ll be directed to an expedited queue for testing.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With temperatures in Baltimore City expected to fall to the teens, city health officials issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration, from Friday night through Sunday evening.
“I’m ready for summer,” said Tonette Campbell of Baltimore City.
Baltimore resident Vita Leon plans to “crank the heater up!”
WJZ First Alert Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram said Saturday could be one of the coldest days we’ve seen this year.
“With the wind chill factor, it’s going to feel like the single digits when you wake up and feel like the teens all the way into the afternoon,” said Ingram.
Officials said there have been three...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just over 3,000 Marylanders were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, a week after hospitalizations peaked at 3,462, according to the latest data from the Maryland Department of Health.
Hospitalizations fell by 60 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of COVID-19 patients in Maryland to 3,062. Of those, 2,470 are adults in acute care and 555 are adults the ICU, while 29 children are in acute care and eight more are in the ICU.
The state reported 6,537 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, meaning 906.209 cases have been confirmed in Maryland since the pandemic began. The positivity...
