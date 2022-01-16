ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Catastrophe averted as fire near New Jersey chemical plant is contained

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

The fire at Majestic Industries and the Qualco chemical plant in Passaic was in buildings housing plastics, pallets and chlorine, officials said, but catastrophe was averted.

