ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Celine Dion cancels her North American tour over health issues

By Yan Kaner, Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a1vXz_0dmywiEu00

Celine Dion announced on Twitter Saturday morning that she was canceling the remaining shows of her North American tour as she recovers from a recent health issue.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Celine Dion Cancels Remaining 2022 U.S. and Canadian Tour Dates

Celine Dion’s Courage World Tour has ended for U.S. and Canadian fans. On Saturday, the songstress shared that her recovery after being treated for severe and persistent muscle spasms is taking longer than expected. She is canceling her remaining tour dates, from March 9 to April 22, for the North American leg of global tour. “I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing,” Dion said in her statement. “There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Celine Dion
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Cher admits to living a 'strange life'

Cher lives "a very strange life". The 75-year-old singer - who is one of the best-selling artists of all time - has revealed that she communicates with people from "every walk of life" in an effort to stay grounded. The 'I Got You Babe' hitmaker explained: "I have to keep...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Tour#North American
Deadline

Beyoncé Vs. Jay-Z, Billie Eilish Vs. Bono, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande Highlight A-List Oscar Song Shortlist

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has whittled its Original Song Oscar category to 15 songs that made the shortlist Tuesday, with a Grammy-loaded roster of talent bolstering the field. Among the notable performers on the 15-song shortlist are music power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z, the former with “Be Alive” from Warner Bros’ King Richard and the latter with with “Guns Go Bang” from Netflix’s Western The Harder They Fall. The pair have 51 Grammys between them and would be the rare husband-wife competition if both made the final nominations list when they come out in February. Also in the...
MUSIC
104.5 KDAT

Britney Spears Talks About Being ‘Scared’ of the Music Industry After Exiting Conservatorship

Britney Spears spent more than a decade under the control of a conservatorship, and it changed the way she sees things. In a new post on Instagram, the Princess of Pop opened up about her experience performing under the gaze of her family and how her creative ideas were stifled. In particular, she said that she had no control over the songs she performed on tour.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Brandy Called It "Beautiful" To Be "Coached" By Mariah Carey While Working On Collab

They're two powerhouses who have known each other for decades, so it only makes sense that Mariah Carey and Brandy join together for a collaboration. The singers are two of the most celebrated voices in Pop and R&B, and last summer, fans were teased when Mariah engaged in a Q&A session and revealed that she and Brandy were working on something together. Months later, it was confirmed that a joint effort was on the way, but we still have yet to hear details regarding the track.
MUSIC
Variety

Mariah Carey and Adele Keep Their Singles and Album Crowns in First Charts of 2022

The first U.S. chart news of 2022 finds that we haven’t actually gone out with the old and in with the new. Adele comes into the year still on top of the Billboard 200 album chart, as she probably will be for at least one more week… and Mariah Carey enters it still commanding the Hot 100, as she probably won’t again till next December. Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas” took the top spot on Billboard’s singles chart for the third straight week and its eighth in the last three years. The chart period covered Dec. 24-30, so it’s safe...
MUSIC
The Independent

Adele in Las Vegas: A history of Sin City residencies, from Liberace and Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga

British pop superstar Adele will commence her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace Hotel from Friday 21 January 2022.Her “Weekends with Adele” concert series will see the singer take to the stage every Friday and Saturday night until 16 April. Audience members are required to be double-vaccinated and to have received a negative Covid-19 test within 48 hours of the event.The residency follows the release of Adele’s best-selling fourth album 30 in November last year, and sees her follow in the footsteps of Lady Gaga, who gave 41 performances at the Park Theater at Park MGM...
CELEBRITIES
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
764K+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy