Celine Dion cancels her North American tour over health issues

The first U.S. chart news of 2022 finds that we haven’t actually gone out with the old and in with the new. Adele comes into the year still on top of the Billboard 200 album chart, as she probably will be for at least one more week… and Mariah Carey enters it still commanding the Hot 100, as she probably won’t again till next December. Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas” took the top spot on Billboard’s singles chart for the third straight week and its eighth in the last three years. The chart period covered Dec. 24-30, so it’s safe...

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO