LACEY TOWNSHIP -- The title of best team in Class B South was on the line Monday night, and Lacey left no doubt as to exactly who that is. The host Lions, ranked No. 8 in the Shore Sports Network Top 10, were dominant from start to finish with 10 victories, six of which came by fall, to steamroll No. 10 Point Boro, 49-24, on and take a major step toward claiming their second straight Class B South division title. Lacey jumped out to a 25-0 lead through five bouts and never looked back to take down the rival Panthers for the second year in a row.

LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO