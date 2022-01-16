Two rescued from Green Bay waters after ATVs broke ice

Two men were rescued from the icy waters of Green Bay near Sugar Creek County Park in the township of Gardner, officials said.

Two men were returning to shore after fishing around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, officials said. One man was driving an ATV, and he was towing the otherman's ATV because it had broken down earlier in the day. The man driving's ATV broke through the ice, and he went into the water.

Another man came to assist them, and his ATV also broke through the ice, and he went into the water.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible ice rescue on the waters of Green Bay. The United States Coast Guard, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Door County Sheriff’s Office, Door County Emergency Services, Gardner First Responders, Brussels-Union-Gardner (BUG) Fire Department, Southern Door Fire Department and Sturgeon Bay Fire Department all responded to the scene.

Both men were rescued from the water. The first man who fell through the ice on his ATV was transported by ambulance to the Brussels Fire Station and was then airlifted to a Green Bay hospital by Eagle III for treatment. The man who came to help was treated at the scene and released.

The man whose ATV had broken down was brought to shore by an airboat from the United States Coast Guard and did not need any medical treatment.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone that no ice is ever 100 percent safe. Check the conditions before venturing onto the ice, and be aware that conditions can change during the day.