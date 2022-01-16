ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Brown scores 25, Washington holds on to beat Stanford 67-64

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rDGjF_0dmyw8k700
1 of 9

SEATTLE (AP) — Terrell Brown Jr. scored 25 points, Jamal Bey added 17 points and Washington held off Stanford 67-64 on Saturday.

Washington led 59-43 with about 11 minutes left before Stanford went on a 10-0 run that was snapped by a 3-pointer by UW’s Daejon Davis. That 3 with 7:56 left would be Washington’s last made basket.

Still, the Huskies held their lead and were up 65-61 going into the final minute. Stanford drew within two when Lukas Kisunas made two free throws. Brown, who made 8 of 11 free throws, had a key miss when he went to the line with 15 seconds left but the Huskies were able to hold on.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 11 points for Washington (8-7, 3-2).

Brandon Angel led Stanford (10-5, 3-2 Pac-12) with 13 points off the bench Kisunas had 10 points and 12 rebounds. No Stanford starter scored in double figures.

Bey scored all 17 of his points in the first half, which included four 3-pointers in six tries. The Huskies led by nine before a 13-0 run gave them a 39-17 lead with about five minutes left. Washington led 43-25 at halftime.

Up next for Stanford is a road game against sixth-ranked Arizona on Thursday. Washington is scheduled to play at Oregon State on Thursday.

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Brother of Washington's Montez Sweat is killed in Virginia shooting

Anthony Sweat, the brother of Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat, was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon near Richmond, Virginia, police said Wednesday. Police said they received a call about a shooting around 4:09 p.m. on Tuesday, and that other people in the area had dispersed. Anthony was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
State
Arizona State
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington College Basketball
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Basketball
WNCT

Davis, Bacot lead North Carolina past Georgia Tech 88-65

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot tied his career high with 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, RJ Davis scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, and North Carolina cruised to a 88-65 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday night. Bacot made 10 of 16 from the field and 9 of 9 from the free-throw […]
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State#Ap#Uw#Pac 12
WGAU

Northwestern holds on to beat No. 10 Michigan St 64-62

EAST LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — Northwestern beat Michigan State at its game, crashing the offensive boards and hustling for loose balls to beat a top 10 team on the road for the time in nearly five years. Ryan Young had 18 points and eight rebounds, starting in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

725K+
Followers
376K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy