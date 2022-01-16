ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown, Lairy lift Miami over Western Michigan

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Dalonte Brown and Mekhi Lairy scored 15 points each to lead Miami (Ohio) to a 70-62 victory over Western Michigan on Saturday.

Isaiah Coleman-Lands added 11 points for the Redhawks (8-7, 2-2 MAC).

Lamar Norman Jr. had 26 points, including six 3-pointers, for the Broncos (4-12, 0-5).

Western Michigan trailed 63-60 with 2:22 remaining tbut only scored two points in the final two minutes.

