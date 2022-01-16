Chicago Cubs: Top 5 seasons by a starter based on winning percentage

We have our first significant snow of the year, which means I have to go clean off my car. I shouldn’t complain, because we made it all the way to January 17. • A storyline I’ve kind of forgotten about during the lockout, mostly because it probably no longer directly implicates the Cubs, is what the White Sox are going to do with Craig Kimbrel (h/t to MLBTR for raising the question). Having already picked up his $16 million option, and having already committed themselves to Liam Hendriks being *THE* closer, it remains impossible for me to see Kimbrel still being with the team come April. But with a transaction window before Spring Training that might be only a week, and with a lot of good relievers still on the market against whom the White Sox would be competing (Kenley Jansen, Joe Kelly, Andrew Chafin, Ryan Tepera, and a host of bounce-back former-closer types), it might be really dodgy for the White Sox to get a decent deal. But, again, it’s not as if they could actually go into the season with him as a setup man at this point.

