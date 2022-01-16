ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mavericks vs. Magic: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Mavericks were expected to win this one, and so far that's exactly how it's playing out. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Orlando Magic 85-68 three quarters in. The Mavericks have been riding high on the performance...

Related
Orlando Sentinel

Magic’s all-hands-on-deck road trip gives hope for near future

Even before the Orlando Magic’s three-game road swing ended with a 108-92 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, it had a different feel than any other this season — mainly because the team’s bench was fuller than usual. The swing, which started with a loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday before they ended their 10-game losing streak with a win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, marked the ...
DallasBasketball

Mavs Waive Cauley-Stein, Sign Chriss to 2-Year Contract

The Dallas Mavericks have had a roller coaster ride of a season so far, and it can be hard to keep up with every single thing that’s happening with the team. Here, you will be able to keep up with a updates related to the Mavs and the rest of the NBA as a whole. From roster cuts, to trade rumors, to COVID updates and more, we’ll have it all covered for you right here.
NFL
theScore

Watch: Cade gets ejected for pointing after poster dunk

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham was ejected from Sunday's matinee contest against the Phoenix Suns. Cunningham received his second technical foul for pointing after an electric poster slam on Jalen Smith. It wasn't clear whether the 2021 first overall pick pointed at his own bench or Smith. Cunningham tallied 21...
Pistons lose to Suns as Cade’s ejection riles crowd

Three quick observations from Sunday afternoon’s 135-108 loss to the Phoenix Suns at Little Caesars Arena. WHAT’S THE POINT? – The Pistons were down 20 points to the juggernaut otherwise known as the Phoenix Suns when Cade Cunningham was ejected after a spectacular baseline drive and reverse dunk, so maybe the outcome of the game wasn’t altered by that decision. But it didn’t sit well with Dwane Casey, the Pistons bench or the Sunday matinee crowd to see the rookie slapped with a second technical and automatic ejection amid a thoroughly entertaining game with the No. 1 pick at the heart of it. Cunningham had picked up a technical earlier in the third quarter after he was called for fouling JaVale McGee while trying to defend a lob pass. Cunningham pointed back toward the Pistons bench or the basket after his dunk from his landing spot on the opposite sideline, but apparently it was perceived as taunting the two defenders Cunningham evaded to complete the dunk, Jalen Smith and Cameron Payne. Cunningham offered no apparent objection to the call, but his ejection darkened the mood of a Little Caesars Arena that otherwise enjoyed an often-remarkable display of shot-making from both teams but especially Phoenix and Devin Booker in particular. The Michigan native scored 30 points on 11 of 18 shooting in 30 minutes. Cunningham finished with 21 points on 9 of 15 shooting plus four assists in 24 minutes. The loss snapped a four-game Pistons home win streak. Phoenix, on pace to win 64 games, improved its NBA-best record to 32-10. Josh Jackson also picked up a second technical foul for a minor scuffle that also saw Phoenix’s Isaiah Wainwright assessed a technical foul in the game’s final minute to earn an ejection.
Yardbarker

James Harden reportedly open to being traded by Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have barely had their “Big Three” on the floor together since they assembled what they thought would be a championship roster, and one of their superstar players is reportedly open to the idea of moving on. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that sources...
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Cade Cunningham ejected for ridiculous reason

Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham had a big game on Sunday, but his day ended prematurely for a pretty absurd reason. Cunningham had 21 points before he was ejected late in the third quarter of his team’s 135-108 loss to the Phoenix Suns. The ejection came after he picked up two technical fouls. The second was assessed after he appeared to point at his own team’s bench area following an impressive play.
Yardbarker

Watch: Ja Morant had funny response to Bulls after on-court scuffle

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was ready to battle after a brief on-court scuffle with the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Morant got tangled up with Chicago’s Tony Bradley while driving to the basket. A brief scuffle ensued when Bradley wouldn’t let go of Morant, prompting Steven Adams to intervene and play peacemaker.
fadeawayworld.net

1990 Eastern Conference All-Star Starting Team Was Stacked

The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
MICHAEL JORDAN
