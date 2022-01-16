ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomack County, VA

High Surf Advisory issued for Accomack by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-17 12:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 10:20:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-18 14:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 13 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents continue. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 2 PM AST this afternoon as swell from the north diminish. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Hatteras Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 15:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, 2 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Hatteras Island. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Ocean overwash and significant beach erosion will continue to impact NC 12 on Hatteras Island. Other roads may be closed as well. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/10 PM 2.9 1.7 2.7 4 Minor 18/07 PM 1.4 0.2 1.0 1 None 19/08 AM 1.6 0.4 0.8 1 None 19/08 PM 1.3 0.1 0.8 1-2 None 20/10 AM 1.7 0.5 0.9 1-2 None
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 18:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens AREAS OF BLACK ICE EXPECTED TO CAUSE TREACHEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS THIS MORNING Abundant sunshine in most areas allowed roads to warm and driving conditions to improve for a time Monday afternoon. However, in most areas where snow is on the ground, roads remained wet from snowmelt. With temperatures ranging from the teens to mid 20s across the area this morning, black ice and frozen slush have likely formed on many roads. Slick and hazardous roads can be expected through at least the morning hours, when sunshine and temperatures warming above freezing should again allow the ice to thaw. Transportation agencies have advised the public to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. Any motorists that do venture out are urged to use extreme caution. If a road looks wet, it likely is covered in a thin sheet of ice.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 18:31:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT....Large breaking waves of 8 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dickinson, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Dickinson; Iron WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Dickinson and Iron Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact this evening`s commute.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 14:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin SLICK TRAVEL THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING Temperatures well below freezing tonight will refreeze any melted snow and sleet to ice. Prepare for slippery travel, especially on untreated roads, secondary and rural roads, bridges and overpasses. Parking lots and sidewalks will likely be slick as well. Please use caution while traveling through Tuesday morning. Slow down and do not assume that a well traveled roadway is free of ice.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Delta, Menominee, Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Delta; Menominee; Southern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Periods of snow...perhaps tapering to a period of freezing drizzle. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Delta, Menominee and Southern Schoolcraft Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
DELTA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-19 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow developing this afternoon. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Mackinac Island/Bois Blanc Island County. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibilities. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-18 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Brookings, Kingsbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-19 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Brookings; Kingsbury WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Kingsbury and Brookings Counties. In Minnesota, Lincoln and Lyon Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Cortland, Tioga, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 03:33:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 08:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Cortland; Tioga; Tompkins SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY ROADS THIS MORNING Periods of light snow and gusty northwest winds occurred overnight. Snow showers and northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph will continue this morning. Narrow bands of snow downwind of the Finger lakes could produce brief periods of steadier snow. Expect up to 2 inches of additional snow accumulation this morning. Areas of blowing and drifting snow are also occurring this morning, especially across the higher elevations and open, exposed locations. If traveling this morning, be prepared for changing winter road conditions and plan extra time to reach your destination safely.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baraga, Marquette, Ontonagon, Southern Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Baraga; Marquette; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches...isolated totals up to 5 inches in higher terrain. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Baraga, Marquette, Ontonagon and Southern Houghton Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact this evening`s commute.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Marshall, East Polk, North Beltrami, Pennington, Red Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 03:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-18 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: East Marshall; East Polk; North Beltrami; Pennington; Red Lake WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Occasional light snow early this morning. Additional accumulations less than an inch. Midday and afternoon will see northwest winds gust as high as 45 mph causing areas of blowing and drifting snow. Very cold wind chills expected later tonight through Thursday morning. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...East Marshall, North Beltrami, Pennington, Red Lake and East Polk Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 04:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 08:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY ROADS THIS MORNING Periods of light snow and gusty northwest winds occurred overnight. Snow showers and northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph will continue this morning. Expect up to 1 inch of additional snow accumulation. Areas of blowing and drifting snow are also occurring this morning, especially across the higher elevations and open, exposed locations. If traveling this morning, be prepared for changing winter road conditions and plan extra time to reach your destination safely.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 14:24:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan Winter Weather Outlook Light freezing rain or drizzle possible early Thursday morning A strong cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. Behind the front, lingering rain will likely change to freezing rain or drizzle briefly before ending Thursday morning. This transition is most likely to take place in southern middle Tennessee and northwest Alabama, or generally northwest of a Scottsboro to Guntersville to Cullman Line. Southeast of this line, temperatures may remain just above freezing into early Thursday morning keeping precipitation all liquid. A light glaze of ice is possible as a result of the freezing rain or drizzle, and may impact travel conditions Thursday morning. Temperatures may recover just above freezing for a few hours during the midday to early afternoon hours. However, the highest elevations of the Cumberland Plateau in northern Jackson County Alabama and Franklin County Tennessee may remain at or below freezing, so any ice accumulation may be slow to melt off roadways. A developing winter storm may affect much of the southeastern United States on Friday into Saturday. At this time, only a slight chance of snow is expected for far northeast Alabama with this system, with any accumulations remaining less than a half inch. Being a few days away, please keep checking for later updates in case this forecast changes and weather and impacts change for our area. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Lake Of The Woods, Roseau by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-20 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Lake Of The Woods; Roseau WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Occasional snow this morning. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. This afternoon northwest winds gusting over 35 mph causing areas of blowing and drifting snow in open areas. Very cold wind chills expected later tonight through Thursday morning. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Roseau and Lake Of The Woods Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chippewa, Eastern Mackinac, Southeast Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-19 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Eastern Mackinac; Southeast Chippewa; Western Chippewa; Western Mackinac WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow developing this afternoon. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Western Chippewa, Central Chippewa, Southeast Chippewa, Western Mackinac and Eastern Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibilities. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Elko County, Southeastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 01:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-18 09:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County Patchy Freezing Fog Expected Early This Morning Latest observations along and near I-80 show patchy areas of freezing fog just east of Wendover. Visibilities have been observed in this band as low as 0.25 miles. Patchy freezing fog could spread westward early this morning. Use caution when driving. Any fog is expected to dissipate later this morning. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
ELKO COUNTY, NV

