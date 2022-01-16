ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Foodies left drooling over this decadent Biscoff hot chocolate recipe and anyone can make it at home

By Amelia Roach
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A woman popular for creating viral drink videos has shared how to make a delicious Biscoff hot chocolate.

Chi from Portland Oregon, known as 'Caffeinated With Chi', uses Biscoff cookie butter, crumbs and spread to make the caramel flavoured beverage.

The young woman begins making the drink by first heating one cup of milk in either a frother or saucepan. She suggests watching the milk to 'make sure it doesn't boil'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sD8Sr_0dmyvHZC00
Chi from Portland Oregon, known as 'Caffeinated With Chi', has shared how to make a delicious Biscoff hot chocolate, she uses Biscoff cookie butter, crumbs and spread to make it

She then adds two to three tablespoons of Lotus Biscoff Cookie Butter to a cup.

Next Chi pours the hot milk into the Biscoff filled cup and mixes until the spread has completely dissolved.

To the top of the drink she adds whipped cream and sprinkles over one crushed up Biscoff cookie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XHPRs_0dmyvHZC00
Chi then heats one tablespoon of Lotus Biscoff Cookie Butter in the microwave for 10 seconds, until it is a runny consistency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kcgUx_0dmyvHZC00

Chi then heats one tablespoon of Lotus Biscoff Cookie Butter in the microwave for 10 seconds until it is a runny consistency.

Finally she drizzles the heated cookie butter on top of the whipped cream and crumbs to enjoy.

She says the 'inventive recipe' was 'so fun to make' and certainly appeared to hot the spot with her fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qSZMF_0dmyvHZC00
Finally she drizzles the heated cookie butter on top of whipped cream and crumbs to enjoy

'Oh my god yes please! I am obsessed with anything Biscoff,' one woman wrote.

'The duo I never thought I needed until now,' another foodies added.

While one woman admitted the decadent recipe left her 'drooling'.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Ice Cream Tastes So Good

While ice cream in fast food establishments can often be overlooked, it can equally be the reason for someone's visit. Fast food favorite ice creams like the Chocolate Dipped Cone from Dairy Queen, the Wicked Strawberry Cone from Rally's, and the Vanilla Waffle Cone from Culver's, are proof of just how beloved ice cream is. And while McDonald's ice cream may not get top billing, it certainly is an ice-cold delicacy that many care about.
RESTAURANTS
EatingWell

18 Winter Casseroles That Will Be On the Dinner Table in an Hour or Less

There's nothing like a hot dish of cozy, comforting casserole—especially when you can get it on the table in record time. While some casseroles may take a while to prep and bake, these recipes rely on quick shortcuts, like precooked chicken and store-bought salsa, to make these casseroles flavorful but easy. Recipes like our Quick King Ranch Chicken Casserole and Cauliflower Gratin spotlight tasty winter veggies, like kale, cabbage and winter squash, for a main or side dish you can feel good about.
RECIPES
Distractify

Cake Decorator Reveals That Grocery Stores Re-Frost Cakes in ”Gross” TikTok Clip

Isn't it great to walk through your grocery store's bakery aisle to see all of the wonderful, seasonal baked goods? Whether it's all of the spooky-themed ghoulie brownies with purple and green and orange sprinkles for Halloween or a giant chocolate mousse cake covered in pink and blue pastel icing to look like an Easter egg, it's amazing to see how talented people are at making desserts.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Classic Was Julia Child's Favorite Soup

Julia Child was a beloved chef and television personality known for her intricate yet approachable recipes and cooking methods. She stole the hearts of millions of fans over the course of her culinary career, which skyrocketed in the 1960s when she published her first cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," according to The Julia Child Foundation. Aside from her charm, humility, and towering 6-foot-3-inch stature, her legacy has been celebrated by pros and home cooks around the world for generations.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Chocolate#Hot Chocolate#Hot Milk#Drooling#Foodies#Food Drink
jamiesfeast.com

Coconut Cream Pie (15-Minutes Recipe)

Prepare this coconut cream recipe in just 15 minutes and surprise your family or friends! This is a creamy and delicious coconut cream pie that you can make anytime with only a few ingredients! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 2 pkg. (3.4 oz. each) vanilla flavor instant pudding. 2 cups...
RECIPES
Parents Magazine

Oreo Drops 2 New Cookie Flavors to Make the New Year a Little Sweeter

Oreo is always experimenting with not-so-classic flavors — and the newest cookie twists will have dessert fanatics delighted. Ultimate Chocolate Oreos and Toffee Crunch Oreos are the latest additions to the Oreo family and will be available nationwide following the Jan. 3 launch. Ultimate Chocolate Oreos are perfect for...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Taste Of Home

How to Make Copycat Olive Garden Shrimp Scampi

Plump, succulent shrimp…al dente pasta twirled around a fork…creamy garlic sauce dripping from crisp asparagus pieces and juicy tomatoes. You’re not dreaming. You’re not at a fancy bistro. You’re at home enjoying a homemade helping of Olive Garden shrimp scampi. This spot-on copycat recipe comes together in under 30 minutes!
RECIPES
Mashed

Why Aldi's Brownies Taste Just Like Ghirardelli's, According To Fans

Right up there with cookies and cake, brownies are arguably one of the most popular desserts in America. Whether you like a classic fudgy brownie or prefer one with nuts or a layer of chocolate glaze, the cocoa-packed bars are a staple at parties, bakeries, and restaurants alike. While no one really knows how the brownie was invented — there are rumors that it was a mistake — the first brownie recipe was published in 1905 (via The Nibble). Today, people are still obsessed with the chocolatey treats. There's even an ongoing debate about what part of the brownie is the best — according to one survey by the Gwinnett Daily Post, slightly more people prefer a brownie from the outside edge of the pan with a little bit of crust.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason Ranch Dressing Tastes Better In Restaurants

It's fair to say that ranch dressing has transcended its original purpose. We incorporate it (or its flavor) in everything from salads to macaroni and cheese. We dip our vegetables and chicken wings into it and even drizzle it on our pizza. The New York Times points out that ranch is the official American dressing.
FOOD & DRINKS
goodhousekeeping.com

Ben & Jerry’s ice cream now comes in four new sundae flavours

Favourite ice cream brand Ben & Jerry's has announced a new range of sundae-themed ice cream tubs. The new collection features four flavours, one of which is vegan. The super-exciting new ice creams feature the never-before-seen whipped ice cream topping from the brand, which is then finished with gooey sauces and chocolatey chunks.
RESTAURANTS
Allrecipes.com

This Flavorful Method for Frying Eggs Is So Delicious Everyone Will Beg for the Recipe

Grab a carton of eggs and get cracking: This is one egg recipe you're definitely going to want in your repertoire. In a mere 15 minutes and with a handful of ingredients, one of the co-hosts of Food Network's The Kitchen just put a twist on a TikTok food trend so good, that it blew away her two Iron Chef co-hosts (Alex Guarnaschelli and Geoffrey Zakarian).
RECIPES
Mashed

Good News For Fans Of Costco's Raspberry Crumble Cookies

For anyone who has resolved to enjoy more dessert this year, it is time to head to Costco's bakery. According to a recent post by Instagram account @costco_empties, the warehouse chain's popular raspberry crumble cookies have returned to shelves. With a jammy filling and a streusel topping, the treat is almost a cross between a Linzer torte and a shortbread cookie. They cost $9.99 for a dozen, and comments suggest that they're too good to resist.
FOOD & DRINKS
Salon

The secret to the best grilled ribs ever is your oven

These pro tips and recipes are from the Institute of Culinary Education. Find your culinary voice™ at their campuses in New York City & Los Angeles. Ready to take your cookout to the next level? Let's talk ribs. The secret to the best grilled ribs ever is . . . your oven. Slow-roasting your ribs in the oven before finishing them on the grill is the best method we've found for juicy, fall-off-the-bone ribs that don't require an expensive smoker or low temperature grill setup.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

289K+
Followers
12K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy