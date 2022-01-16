ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawlet, VT

Court orders unpermitted Pawlet gun range to close

By Mike Hoey
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S7dLw_0dmyuna700

The Vermont Supreme Court has upheld a lower court order to close an unpermitted gun range and firearms training school in Pawlet.

The Vermont Superior Court Environmental Division order stipulates that Daniel Banyai, the owner of Slate Ridge, must pay the town nearly $50,000 in fines and demolish any unpermitted buildings on the property. Banyai appealed the order . His attorney argued that he had a valid permit, that pieces of evidence against him were improperly admitted during his environmental court trial and that the fines were excessive.

The justices did not agree, ruling that the lower court did not abuse its discretion. Slate Ridge has drawn complaints from neighbors about noise and intimidation since it opened in 2017.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pawlet, VT
Local
Vermont Government
Pawlet, VT
Government
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court Orders#Weather#The Vermont Supreme Court#Slate Ridge#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy