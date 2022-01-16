ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Terre Haute Humane Society to host an adoption event

By Terry Craig
 2 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Humane Society hosted an adoption event to honor the late actress Betty White on Saturday.

Betty was an advocate for the adoption of pets, and humane societies across the country are taking part in the ‘Betty White Challenge’ to honor her ahead of what would’ve been her 100th birthday on January 17th.

All dogs and cats are half-priced during the challenge.

Terre Haute Humane Society Executive Director Charles Brown said that the humane society normally operates near full capacity. Brown stressed the importance of hosting adoption events like this.

“This month alone we probably brought in over 135 stray animals so we always have a need for folks to come in and adopt or foster,” Brown said.

This three-day event began on Friday and will run through Sunday. The humane society’s hours will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

