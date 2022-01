A massive volcano eruption in the South Pacific sent shockwaves thousands of miles away. And one study of where the aftershocks hit is on display on a map of North Carolina. On Saturday, the massive volcano – which lays underwater – violently erupted, causing tsunami warnings across the ocean to the west coast of the United States. But several states felt the aftershocks of the event. This includes North Carolina.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO