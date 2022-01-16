ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Michigan removes Schlissel as school president

By Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleMark Schlissel has been removed as president of the University of Michigan due to an alleged "inappropriate relationship with a university employee," the school said Saturday on its website. The removal was effective "immediately," University of Michigan Board of Regents said, adding that members learned Dec. 8, 2021 about...

Read former UM President Mark Schlissel's 'inappropriate' emails with an employee

Former University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel told a subordinate employee he was “lonely,” sent a New Yorker story about sexual fantasies and attempted to lure her with knish, according to dozens of emails the university's Board of Regents released Saturday. The exchanges between Schlissel and the unnamed...
