ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Northwestern football's Joe Spivak training to go pro as member of WWE's 'Next In Line'

By Dionne Miller
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XkrPL_0dmysfjZ00

Northwestern University's tackle Joe Spivak wore the coveted "1" jersey this season because he embodies the values and character of the wildcat football family, and now as a grad student, he's training to bring 'the juice" to much bigger stages.

After five seasons as Northwestern football's hype man, Spivak is training to go pro as a member of WWE's inaugural "Next In Line" class.

"Me and my friends, and some strength coaches, started joking, 'Oh you'd be great at that Joe, that'd be a great fit,'" Spivak said. "What I'm passionate about in life is competition and training, and pushing yourself and chasing edges. But also, all I want to do is spread the message of positivity that my family gave me and like, where else do those two platforms merge more perfectly and I started realizing - wait, this might be it."

RELATED: WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett ranks the top 10 wrestlers who played pro football

"The thing that separates Joe is his personality and his charisma," said Spivak's trainer, J.R. Niklos. "A lot of athletes are talented but when you talk about intangibles, Joe has the intangibles. He raises everyone up."

Through Northwestern media friends and the school's alumni base, Spivak networked his way into the program that offers select college athletes the chance to train and try out for a WWE contract.

"I'm still training for my pro day right now. I've always dreamed of playing in the NFL and here I am one step away, and set up from a place like Northwestern. Sure that step is gigantic but I want to be able to live with myself if I didn't go for that," Spivak said. "And the WWE has been so, so, so supportive of that, saying you need to finish this dream, finish this and when you close that door, let's open up this one."

Spivak's passion and personality seem to be the perfect combination for WWE, but his ultimate motivation is to encourage and inspire others the way he was inspired by his late coach and friend, Joe Orosco, who passed away in November of 2020.

RELATED: Fan arrested after attack on WWE wrestler Seth Rollins during Monday Night Raw

"He used to always say in the weight room when we're squatting, 'If your juiceless you're useless.' And in some of the hardest moments of a workout, he'd say, 'If you're juiceless you're useless.' You need to have that outward enthusiasm and bring everybody with you," Spivak said.

"The energy that Joe brings, he's bringing on the legacy Orosco set forth way back when he was in high school and when he played football at North Central College," Niklos said.

"My parents taught me in life, is having enthusiasm for what you do and a great attitude for everything," Spivak said. "That was a character that I did this summer-- 'The Juice Box'-- and if the WWE wants to run with it that's great, because it'd be such a special way to pay homage to such a special guy."

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rollins
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Combat#Northwestern University
CowboyMaven

Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Spoke With 1 Team About Russell Wilson Trade

Russell Wilson reportedly plans on exploring his options this offseason. While the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has said he plans on sticking around and competing for Super Bowls, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says otherwise. According to the report, Wilson plans on exploring his trade options this offseason. Several notable teams...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Rips College Football Star For ‘Stupid’ Comment

It’s safe to say that Kayvon Thibodeaux’s comment about the education at the University of Alabama didn’t sit well with Paul Finebaum. During an interview with FOX’s Joel Klatt, the Oregon Ducks star put the University of Alabama’s education on blast, revealing why he chose to attend the Pac-12 school instead.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo drops painful truth on Cowboys’ wild loss to 49ers

Just like the rest of the Dallas Cowboys fan base, former team quarterback Tony Romo didn’t like how the Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers ended. It’s not that Romo is blaming anyone. The Cowboys could have done better in setting up the final play, and the referees might have some shortcomings as well. However, for the four-time Pro Bowler, it was just a frustrating ending for the home team and their fans who were hoping for that miracle to give them the victory.
NFL
kfgo.com

Antonio Brown blames Bucs, claims ankle, Bruce Arians caused in-ga

(Reuters) – Antonio Brown emerged late Wednesday claiming his badly injured ankle, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers “cover-up” of his status, caused his in-game exit from the sideline at MetLife Stadium. Brown, spotted earlier this week courtside at the Brooklyn Nets game, issued a statement through his...
NFL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
66K+
Followers
9K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy