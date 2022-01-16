ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slight warm-up before cold settles back midweek

By Haylen Wilhite News-Press NOW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight: Mostly cloudy and frigid. 10 Wind: N 5-10 MPH....

wgno.com

Cold morning but warming up today

Temperatures are starting chilly Tuesday morning. We have low 30s north with mid to upper 30s south. Clear skies and calm winds will give you a frosty start to the day in many spots. A nice afternoon is on the way though as we get back into the low to...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Low 20s Monday Night; Arctic Cold Front Coming Wednesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for scattered clouds Monday night with lows in the low 20s. The First Alert Weather models are calling for a breezy and cloudy day on Tuesday with highs near 40 degrees. A south wind on Tuesday could gust to 30 miles per hour at times in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) The next arctic cold front arrives on Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the low 20s, then fall to the teens in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) A gusty north wind will make for single digit wind chills by the late afternoon. Temperatures will continue to fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills below zero, and as cold as 10-below in some spots in the western suburbs by Thursday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will be in the teens, with single digits expected once again for Thursday night. Highs in the 20s are expected for Friday and this weekend. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 21. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. High 39. WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, high of 24. Falling temperatures in the afternoon to the teens, then single digits at night.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Conditions Ahead Of Late-Week Drop In Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We survived the big snow of 2022. While I am mostly kidding, it honestly isn’t every year that we see a snowstorm with more than 7” of snow falling. Officially, the two day snow total was 9.2”. Some of the snow was tacked on after the main round of snow but overall the day was about what we expected it was going to be. Snow totals coming out were closely in line with what we forecast. It’s always nice to see your forecast mostly verify, and we are seeing that with our KDKA forecast. Looking ahead there are a couple...
PITTSBURGH, PA
kshb.com

Enjoy the warm January day before a cold blast arrives tomorrow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. A warm January day is ahead with highs reaching the low 50s. A strong cold front arrives overnight, dropping temperatures to the teens Wednesday and Thursday. Prepare for single digit low temperatures Thursday and Friday mornings and wind chills near -10 to -15...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KETK / FOX51 News

Tuesday Morning Forecast: Warm and breezy today, front arrives with a few storms tomorrow

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures due to strong winds from the south. High: 72. Winds: S 15-20 MPH. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds after midnight and remaining breezy. Low: 59. Winds: S 10-15 MPH. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with storms possible (especially SE counties). A cold front will drop our temperatures in the afternoon and […]
NBC4 Columbus

Quick warm-up ahead of next cold front for Columbus area

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, isolated light showers late, snow showers mainly southeast, high 41. It has been a day with mixed clouds, and temps below normal, but changes will be coming starting overnight tonight as temps will take a dip ahead of midnight, and then begin to rise later tonight back into the middle 30s by daybreak on Wednesday. In fact, temps could be the warmest they have been since last Thursday by sunrise on Wednesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDSU

Another Big Warm Up Before Another Arctic Plunge

We all know about the big temperature swing we went through on Saturday, and we're in store for another one later this week. Our forecast is pretty certain through Thursday, but I'll be up front with you in that I'm not as certain in what's to come by Friday and through our next weekend.
WBKO

Patchy freezing fog to start Tuesday before a brief warm up!

If you are traveling, exercise caution on the roads with hazardous conditions. Conditions should improve as dry air persists today!. Potential for winter weather increasing for Sunday! - clipped version. Updated: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:32 PM CST. Potential for winter weather increasing for Sunday!. All eyes on Saturday night...
WTVW

Cold start to the day, but sun and southerly winds will help warm us up

Today: A Mix of Sun & Clouds. Becoming Windy with Highs in the Upper 40s to Lower 50s. Tonight: Variable Clouds & Not as Cold. Lows in the Lower 40s. Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Spotty Morning Showers. Rain Chances Increase Late Morning and Afternoon. Rain Changing to Snow (from Northwest to Southeast) During the Late Afternoon and Evening.
wrbl.com

Slight warm up through mid-week but rain returns on Thursday

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-A weak high pressure will settle in today and on Wednesday, this will keep a little sun and slightly warmer temperatures in the forecast. A cold front will swing through early Thursday morning brining us rain and even a few rumbles of thunder, severe weather not expected. Rain should pull out by the afternoon and we’ll be left with cloud cover and cooler temperatures.
COLUMBUS, GA
abc57.com

Temperatures swing warming Tuesday, before more snow and cold

** Slick roads remain a concern through Monday night **. Tuesday, temperatures warm above freezing, clearing any ice from the roads. Temperatures fall quickly again Wednesday, and lake effect snow ramps-up Wednesday night into Thursday. The snow belt from Benton Harbor to South Bend likely sees more than three inches of accumulation, in not more. The cold will last through the weekend and next week. There's no major storm but, a few rounds of lake effect through next Wednesday could add-up.
SOUTH BEND, IN

