ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

This New Dark Theory About Moe From The Simpsons

By Tiffany Raiford
TVOvermind
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf ever there was a television show that had so many predictions, so many rumors, and so many theories surrounding it, it would absolutely be The Simpsons. They’ve been ‘getting it right’ for many years, almost predicting the future. There have been more than a few occasions when fans have noticed...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Watch the trailer for Stan’s mysterious new drama, ‘Wolf Like Me’

Stan sure has been getting some big name stars in their original productions recently. Following on from Jamie Dornan and Zac Efron are Isla Fisher and Josh Gad, who lead the cast of the original series Wolf Like Me. The dark drama is written and directed by Abe Forsythe (Down...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Keanu Eyes Hulu Series, Power Book II Adds Regular and More

Keanu Reeves is making his first major foray into television: The Matrix actor is in negotiations to star in the Hulu series The Devil in the White City, from executive producers Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, our sister site Deadline reports. The drama is based on Erik Larson’s 2003 book about the true story of architect Daniel H. Burnham and serial killer Dr. Henry H. Holmes, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It is unclear which of the two characters Reeves is in talks for. Reeves’ previous TV work includes a role in the web series...
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

All the Gory, Twisted Theories About What Happened to Jackie on 'Yellowjackets'

Are your teeth totally gnashing for the 4-1-1 on Yellowjackets? I don't know if it's dark folklore energy or what, but everyone is obsessed with these spooky cannibal wilderness girls all of a sudden, and I love it. One of the show's biggest mysteries is what happened to Jackie, the Yellowjackets' team captain who seemingly did not survive.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Beyonce
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Avril Lavigne
homenewshere.com

‘This Is Us’: Where Is Miguel in the Flash-Forward? 3 Theories About His Absence

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 6, Episode 2 of This Is Us, “One Giant Leap.”]. This Is Us continues to peel back layers of the Pearson family’s story through the decades, and most recently in the episode, “One Giant Leap,” the show revisited the recurring flash-forward sequence in which matriarch Rebecca (Mandy Moore) is on her apparent death bed.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

The Yellowjackets Finale Debunked A Huge Theory About Adam

For those still reeling from the revelations served in the Yellowjackets finale, the final hour of the first season probably felt like information overload. However, despite the massive amount of questions left by the show’s cliffhanger, the smaller answers may have blown the minds of those obsessively following the series. For instance, who was Adam on Yellowjackets? What he really just some random guy who made the mistake of getting into Shauna’s bed? Let’s sit with this.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Fan Theory: Doc Brown was Suicidal in Back to the Future

The way people’s minds think when it comes to various theories is kind of funny but can also get rather dark when it comes to the movie and the theories that people try to float. There are a lot of theories out there that people have made up from their own musings and some that have come along thanks to the various elements in one movie or another that people tend to enjoy. The Back to the Future movies have always been a prime target for several theories since time travel is of great interest to a lot of people and has sparked a great deal of debate over the years. Some of the theories are kind of harmless since they’re more comical than anything, but there are a few theories out there that might give a few people pause simply due to the fact that they imply that the characters in the movie weren’t quite as positive or as innocent as they appeared at times. Of course, if you really believed in the carefree innocence of some of the characters then you might need to watch the movies again.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

The Real-Life Family That Inspired The Simpsons

The Simpsons are easily one of the most famous fictional families in TV history. In the more than 30 years since they’ve been on the air, Bart and the rest of the Simpson crew have become iconic figures in pop culture. Even if you have never seen the show, you can probably name all of the members of the Simpson family. At this point, there are people all over the world who probably feel like they know the Simpsons personally. One thing that many people don’t know, though, is that the Simpsons aren’t as fictional as they may seem. While it’s true that the Simpson family doesn’t technically exist. There is a real-life family that was the inspiration for the Simpsons. Keep reading to learn more about the family that inspired some of the world’s most legendary cartoon characters.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moe S Tavern
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Yaani King

Yaani King is one of the many actresses who hasn’t gotten anywhere near as much credit as she deserves. Since starting her professional acting career 20 years ago, Yaani has been working hard to build an impressive resume. Although she’s already gotten some great opportunities, she has recently found something extra special. Yaani is one of the stars of a new show on OWN called The Kings of Napa. The series centers around the Kings, a Black family that has run a successful wine business for many years. However, when the father decides to step down, his children are left fighting over who will be in charge of what. Yaani’s performance in the show is already getting lots of attention, and this could be the perfect chance to grow her fan base. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Yaani King.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to the Cast of Animorphs?

If you were a kid or teenager during the late 1990s, there’s a good chance you remember the Animorphs. Originally released as a series of books, Animorphs was also turned into a TV series that debuted in 1998. The series centered around a group of teenagers who develop the ability to morph into aliens. Although the show lasted for just two seasons, it is still remembered fondly in the hearts of millennials everywhere. In the time since the show ended, many fans have wondered whatever became of the cast. While you may have seen some of their faces in more recent years, others have completely faded from the spotlight. Keep reading to find out what happened to the cast of Animorphs.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Fan Theory: The Joker in The Dark Knight was a War Veteran

There are certain mysteries that have been left open for interpretation when it comes to movies, TV, comics, and so on and so forth, but one of those that was answered a while back with the movie Joker is something that a lot of people felt might need to remain a mystery for a while to come. However, someone has made it apparent that theories are still capable of taking the place of hard facts when they’re allowed to do so. The theory that the Joker from The Dark Knight is a war veteran is one of those that a lot of people have ended up embracing since it gives rise to the thought that the Joker isn’t just some nutjob that has a working knowledge of psychology, firearms, and incendiary devices, but that he also has experience in using the various attacks and tricks that he’s seen to employ throughout the movie. In theory, he’s someone that has seen a lot of stuff and done a lot of stuff in his life and it’s simply overloaded his mind to the point that the PTSD he’s suffered through has become too much and allowed him to endure a psychotic break.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Peacemaker Makes Dark Joke About Vigilante's Tragic Backstory from the Comics

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Peacemaker Episodes 1-3. Peacemaker unmasks Vigilante as Adrian Chase (Freddie Stroma): busboy by day and costumed scourge of the criminal underworld by night. A self-described born killer who idolizes his inspiration, the violent vigilante Christopher Smith (John Cena), Stroma's Adrian Chase is described by series creator James Gunn as a "sweet" sociopath — and a worse version of his hero. When the masked maniac crashes a Project Butterfly mission to save the world in Episode 3, "Better Goff Dead," a dark joke tucked away in a post-credits scene hints at Vigilante's tragic backstory from the DC comic books.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVOvermind

Were There Any Redeemable Characters on The Sopranos?

Before stellar TV dramas like Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones showed us how no characters in their worlds were wholly good, The Sopranos established this bold style of long-form storytelling. David Chase’s mob land saga was never truly concerned with exploring good and evil as much as it was in showing that the human race is, with very few exceptions, is a complete balance between the two. For as much as we all strive to extol and meet up to pristine virtues that we ultimately wish to live our lives by, the very nature of living comfortably in a consumerist society rooted in inequality and hypocrisy makes us guilty by default. This is one of the major themes in the series that manages to stand the test of time. About 75% of the major characters in The Sopranos regularly commit murder in addition to a slew of other serious crimes, and either by the result of these actions or, in the case of Tony himself, no plans to ever stop committing crimes, there was very little chance of redemption for any of them. But for some characters in the show (that managed to survive), deficiencies in character were the only problems they would ever need to overcome. It is worth taking a look at some of these characters to both establish their faults when compared to violent crimes by other major characters, and in many ways to reaffirm how common perceptions of their so-called “goodness” may not have been what they seem (Carmela, Bobby Bacala).
TV SERIES
103.7 THE LOON

Mike Judge Shares First Look at Return of Beavis and Butt-Head

Heh heh heh. Huhhhhh huh huh. Heh heh. We could all use a laugh these days, even an irritating one that’s sparked by someone taking the word “but” out of context. That’s why we need Beavis and Butt-Head, television’s venerable animated slackers. Last year, the buddies’ triumphant return was first announced and this week series creator Mike Judge teased that their reunion is getting closer. He tweeted drawings of old Beavis and Butt-Head and said they “will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+.”
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Scream 5 Wasn’t Exactly Original, What a Shock

It’s bound to upset a few people, it happens, but the spoilers that are coming that Scream fans might not want to hear, while others might be intrigued to know that, like usual, someone has tried to take something popular and surprising for at least half of the movie before becoming tired and uninspired once again. Also, keep in mind, this is an opinion, and if you enjoy the movie then more power to you. But the fact that the killers in Scream 5, yes, killers plural, were given the idea to keep the idea of Stab alive in a way that’s less than inspired makes a person wonder why in the world people are still willing to make their way to the theater. But to be fair, there are a lot of movie franchises that quite a few people will gladly sit down for that others think are utter garbage. The upside is that the Scream franchise isn’t garbage, but it is one of those stories that makes a person try to think of why folks are willing to see what is essentially the same story over and over.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Ricky Gervais shuts down popular theory about After Life

Ricky Gervais has shut down a popular theory about After Life – and to think we had it all figured out! In the show, Ricky's character Tony strikes up a relationship with Anne, with the pair meeting on a bench in the graveyard to chat, prompting some viewers to speculate that Anne herself is a ghost.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

This Fan Theory about Abuela From Encanto is a Head Scratcher

The 2021 movie Encanto didn’t initially perform as well as expected at the box office, but the movie has still become a big hit among many viewers. Encanto has become especially popular after being released on the Disney + streaming service. Although Encanto is technically a children’s movie people of all ages have fallen in love with the magic of Encanto. After all, themes like family, bravery, and community are things that almost everyone can relate to. That said, 15-year-old Mirabel Madrigal may be the star of the movie, but her grandmother also plays a very important role in the film and some fans have come up with a very interesting theory about the beloved Abuela. Keep reading to learn more about this bizarre fan theory about Abuela from Encanto.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy