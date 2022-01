Parents of young children are invited to Coffee and Conversation on Zoom from Thief RIver Falls Early Childhood Family Education . Sessions have already started and will continue Mondays, Jan. 10 and 31, and Feb. 7 and 14. Meet with other parents to talk about life as a parent. Participants can discuss current situations and share ideas with each other. They can be at home sipping your coffee and chat- ting with friends online through Early Childhood Family Education. A licensed family educator will facilitate discussions and bring ideas of things to discuss. Parenting is easier with support. To register, email lisa.hinrichs@myprowler.org. The Zoom link will be sent to you after you are registered.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 14 DAYS AGO