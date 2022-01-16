ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Little Red Hens hold first meeting of 2022 at Cancun

By Kathleen Lourde
alvareviewcourier.com
 2 days ago

The Little Red Hens met on Jan. 4 at Cancun Restaurant for their first meeting of 2022. Items discussed from the agenda were virtual meetings, girls night in (an event for high school aged students), 2022 goals for the group,...

www.alvareviewcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Advocate

Greenville City Council holds first meeting of 2022

GREENVILLE — Greenville City Council held its first meeting of 2022 on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Doug Schmidt was elected again as President Pro Tem. During the public hearing portion of the meeting, Justin Metzler and Amy Rosenthal of National Church Residences, based in Columbus, handed out a project proposal regarding affordable senior housing. The proposal had previously been heard by the planning and zoning department, but was not recommended. Metzler and Rosenthal questioned the process for how the project could move forward. City Attorney Mike Rieman advised that 75 percent of council, or six members, would need to vote to pass it, against the recommendation of planning and zoning.
GREENVILLE, OH
ellwoodcity.org

Ellwood City Area Historical Society To Hold First Meeting Of 2022

The Ellwood City Area Historical Society is pleased to announce they will hold their first meeting of 2022 Monday, January 10 at 7:00 pm. Officers and board directors that were elected in November 2021, will be installed. The guest speaker for the evening will be Andrew Henley who will speak...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancun#Restaurant#Red Hens
morrisfocus.com

Morris Plains To Hold Organization Meeting

MORRIS PLANS — The Borough of Morris Plains Organization Meeting on Thursday, January 6 at 7:00 p.m. will be held at the Community Center, 51 Jim Fear Drive. Masks are mandatory. If you would like to view the meeting remotely, you can stream it online by clicking here. The...
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
WTAP

Wood County Commission holds first meeting of the new year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission met Monday for the first time of the new year. Business included naming Commissioner Blair Couch President of the County Commission for the calendar year. Commissioner Colombo was named President Pro Tem. Court terms and hours were read and approved, with no...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Sedona.Biz

Yes, on Cultural Park Affordable Housing in Sedona

By Tommy Acosta Sedona News: It’s a no brainer Sedona is in dire need of affordable housing for our workforce. That is why it’s odd influential voices in the community would be arguing against the city’s purchase of the Cultural Park to be used for that purpose. Yes, the price tag for the park itself [...] The post Yes, on Cultural Park Affordable Housing in Sedona appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
alvareviewcourier.com

The Coffee House Philosopher

Joe Budney’s social life was something of a mystery to me during the later ‘60s. He was a dependable regular at mixed university functions, but I rarely saw him on a date with any particular girl. His popular humor had an earthy flavor that bordered on the outrageous, but never became objectionable.
LIFESTYLE
WSJM

Board Of Commissioners Holds Organizational Meeting

The Berrien County Board of Commissioners has held its organizational meeting for the year. Following Thursday’s discussions, Mac Elliott remains the chair. Former Vice Chair Ezra Scott gave up the post to nominate Teri Freehling to be new vice chair. She was approved unanimously. Elliott proposed the same committee chairs as last year remain in place, and the commission agreed. Therefore, committee assignments are unchanged. Mamie Yarbrough is chair of the Finance Committee, Bob Harrison is chair of the Personnel and Human Services Committee, and Jim Curran is chair of the Administration Committee. Commissioner Freehling was tasked by the board with talking to township supervisors and others to select dates and locations of the board’s night meetings for the year. She’ll report back later. The board holds several meetings at night in different locations around the county, although most of its regular meetings at Thursday mornings at the county administration building in St. Joseph.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
The Uvalde Leader-News

Delta Kappa holds December meeting

Members of the Delta Beta Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society of Women Educators met Dec. 2 in the McNelly Room at First State Bank of Uvalde. President Joy Jechow called the meeting to order, and Sara Bixler offered the invocation. The group then enjoyed a Mexican meal catered by Julio’s Grill, with desserts prepared by the hostesses, Nora Gonzales, Mary Hernandez, Carol Kirkham, and Mandy Pruitt.
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy