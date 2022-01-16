Little Red Hens hold first meeting of 2022 at Cancun

The Berrien County Board of Commissioners has held its organizational meeting for the year. Following Thursday’s discussions, Mac Elliott remains the chair. Former Vice Chair Ezra Scott gave up the post to nominate Teri Freehling to be new vice chair. She was approved unanimously. Elliott proposed the same committee chairs as last year remain in place, and the commission agreed. Therefore, committee assignments are unchanged. Mamie Yarbrough is chair of the Finance Committee, Bob Harrison is chair of the Personnel and Human Services Committee, and Jim Curran is chair of the Administration Committee. Commissioner Freehling was tasked by the board with talking to township supervisors and others to select dates and locations of the board’s night meetings for the year. She’ll report back later. The board holds several meetings at night in different locations around the county, although most of its regular meetings at Thursday mornings at the county administration building in St. Joseph.

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO