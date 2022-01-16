Little Red Hens hold first meeting of 2022 at Cancun

GREENVILLE — Greenville City Council held its first meeting of 2022 on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Doug Schmidt was elected again as President Pro Tem. During the public hearing portion of the meeting, Justin Metzler and Amy Rosenthal of National Church Residences, based in Columbus, handed out a project proposal regarding affordable senior housing. The proposal had previously been heard by the planning and zoning department, but was not recommended. Metzler and Rosenthal questioned the process for how the project could move forward. City Attorney Mike Rieman advised that 75 percent of council, or six members, would need to vote to pass it, against the recommendation of planning and zoning.
