Letter to the Editor

By Jim Scribner
alvareviewcourier.com
 2 days ago

I am one of the first to get the flu cure because it was Feb. 1, 1994. National TV says no one can say anything about medicine unless they are a doctor but one company advertised a flu cure on TV for three months prior to the Covid arrival. The ad...

www.alvareviewcourier.com

marthastewart.com

CDC Study Says Omicron Variant's Incubation Period Is About Three Days—Here's What That Means

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identified on Tuesday that Omicron—the newest variant of COVID-19—is the dominant strain in the US, accounting for about 58.6% of new cases as of December 25. And as the newest iteration of COVID continues to spread across the US, researchers have been learning more about how it differs from previous strains of SARS-Cov-2. The most recent information: Along with its increased transmissibility and potentially milder symptoms, Omicron may also have a shorter incubation period than Delta and other strains.
SCIENCE
deseret.com

Why some omicron variant symptoms mean you’re contagious

Showing symptoms from the coronavirus — as well as its variants like omicron — are a sign that your transmission potential is high, according to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Walensky recently spoke with NPR about the recent CDC guideline changes,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lawrence Post

“We hope that others will take the virus seriously”, Vaccine hesitant couple, described as inseparable, died of COVID-19 two days apart in the same hospital

According to reports, the couple who’s been married for 44 years and described as inseparable died of COVID two days apart in the same hospital after both testing positive for the deadly virus. The woman tested positive while she was visiting a hospital for what she thought was a COPD flare-up. Her husband took an at-home test shortly after.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

CDC drastically drops estimate of US Omicron cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revised down its estimates for US infection by the Omicron variant, stating it accounts for approximately 59% of all Covid cases in the US, not 73% as it previously said. Nevertheless, the figures issued Tuesday indicates that Omicron is spreading rapidly in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Motherly

What are the symptoms of Omicron in kids?

Now that many kids are back in school after the winter holidays—at the same time that cases are on the rise again across the country—parents are bracing for Covid to hit their homes, if it hasn’t already. The Omicron variant has now overtaken the Delta variant in terms of new infections, but Delta is still making up a large percentage of new cases, too.
KIDS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections. The current wave has been triggered, primarily, by the omicron variant, which currently accounts for the vast majority of new cases in the U.S. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes during […]
INDIANA STATE
#Cdc#Flu Shot#National Tv#Covid
Syracuse.com

What is flurona? What are symptoms of flu + coronavirus co-infection? How serious is it?

“Flurona” has emerged as a new concern as the U.S. sees multiple cases of flu and coronavirus co-infections. But how serious is it? And what can you do to prevent it?. Simply put, flu + coronavirus = flurona. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a person can be infected with Covid-19 and influenza at the same time, a very real phenomenon nicknamed “flurona.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

7 COVID face mask myths still putting people at risk today

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. We're nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, and yet face mask and vaccine myths are still circulating across the country. But both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization agree that properly wearing a face mask, such as the KN95 or N95, over your nose and mouth is one way to prevent the spread of the disease that's infected over 51 million Americans.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

Stop Wasting COVID Tests, People

Move over mimosas, because America has a fresh New Year’s tradition: struggling to get tested for COVID before returning to school or work. The line for brunch was replaced, last weekend, with line after line after line of weary citizens waiting to receive their viral clearance. Testing backlogs are only going to get worse from here, as case numbers continue their ascent. But amid the complaints about a lack of rapid-testing kits and long delays for lab results, I’m reminded of the adage “You are not stuck in traffic. You are traffic.” Yes, the system failed us: Inadequate public investment in the nation’s testing infrastructure has worsened the congestion. But we can help ease it too—and clear the way for those who have the greatest need for their results—by staying off the road whenever possible.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Omicron's spread through one family shows variant's frightening speed

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is sweeping across California and the nation with unprecedented speed. Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday that the average number of daily cases over the last week has climbed beyond 277,000, exceeding the peak of 160,000 during the summer Delta surge and the all-time high of 250,000 reported last winter.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTVM

How to tell if you have a cold, the flu or COVID-19

(CNN) - COVID-19 cases are at an all-time high, colliding with cold and flu season. If you are sick, several symptoms seem the same, so to figure out what you might have, think about your exposure risk. ”If you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, it increases the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

2022 Brings A New Pandemic? What Is Flurona?

When we thought that things could not get any worse, well it seems that 2022 brings a surprise. Are we talking g about a new pandemic? Check out the latest reports in order to find out. What is Flurona?. More publications are addressing a new nightmare that will be keeping...
WORLD
localmemphis.com

Night sweats are reportedly a common symptom associated with the omicron COVID variant

Why are people infected with the omicron variant showing a strange new symptom?. At this point in the pandemic, we all have become familiar with the symptoms of COVID — fever, cough and a loss of taste and smell. But now that omicron has become the dominant strain in the U.S., people are starting to report a symptom often associated with a litany of other conditions — night sweats.
PUBLIC HEALTH

