This Kentucky Farmhouse Airbnb Attracts People From All Around The World

If you have ever wondered what life would be like living in the Wild Wild West, you now have your chance to find out firsthand. I don't know what it is about the old west that fascinates people so much. Maybe it's all of those John Wayne movies. Perhaps it is the idea of how much simpler times were back then. Or maybe you're just a cowboy (or cowgirl) at heart. Whatever the reason is, the old west is something that is still as intriguing as it ever was. If you're one of those who love westerns and always thought it would be cool to live in a town as you see in the movies, you actually have the chance to live that fantasy and own your very own wild west town.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO