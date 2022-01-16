Should You Tell Your Partner Everything About Your Past? (9 Things To Consider)

In a romantic relationship, it’s common (and even natural) to want your partner to behave in a certain way or do certain things. But using the word that epitomizes this sentiment — “should” — can be disastrous. It could be about the dishes, taking a new job, or something you wish they would have said differently. “‘Shoulds’ are in my ‘Top 8 Blocks to Communication’ that I teach clients in relationships,” Oliver Drakeford, licensed marriage and family therapist in West Hollywood, CA, tells TZR in an email. “‘Should’ messages from a partner also ‘send a solution’ to the other person. Sending a solution in conveying a ‘should’ not only limits any collaborative conversations around possibilities, but it also suggests that one partner knows more, is more in control, or is taking over.”

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO