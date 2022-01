The up-and-down season for the Columbus Blue Jackets continues, as they went 1-2-0 for the week. That is the record we expected before facing Chicago, Carolina, and Florida, but it didn’t unfold as we predicted. Playing the Blackhawks at home — and a Blackhawks team without Seth Jones — should have been a winnable in game. Instead, the Jackets gave another lackluster effort and lost, 4-2.

