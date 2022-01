Nick Pivetta has been a massive steal for the Red Sox. The days are short, the air is cold, and baseball is nowhere close to returning to our lives. Despite the depression that is the MLB lockout, we must try and stay positive and look to what 2022 may bring. For the Red Sox, an unlikely hero rose to the occasion when the team needed him the most in 2021, and they’ll be looking for even more from Nick Pivetta next year.

BOSTON RED SOX ・ 20 HOURS AGO