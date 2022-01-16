‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Congratulates Taylor Sheridan on 2022 Writers Guild Nomination

Kelsey Asbille, who stars on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” has a history working with the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan. On “Yellowstone” Asbille plays Monica Dutton, the wife of Kayce Dutton and mother of Tate Dutton. Monica is a Native American who grew up with the Broken Rock Tribe on the reservations. She later becomes part of the Dutton family when she marries Kayce Dutton. Though she’s not so fond of her father-in-law, John Dutton, and the “Yellowstone” Ranch, she follows Kayce, eventually moving into the ranch’s lodge house. Season four saw Monica and her young family move back to the reservation after an attack on the “Yellowstone” Ranch. She and Tate both struggle to overcome the incident, which triggers Kayce to relocate the family. Monica and Tate begin to emotionally heal once back at the reservation. Kayce has also taken to the Native American Culture and season four saw him go on a vision quest.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO