‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Congratulates Taylor Sheridan on 2022 Writers Guild Nomination

By Courtney Blackann
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
Following the announcement that “1883” is being nominated for a 2022 Writers Guild Award for Best Episodic Drama, actor Lamonica Garrett is congratulating Taylor Sheridan. In a post on Instagram, the “1883” actor shared his excitement over the drama series’ recognition. He posted a photo of a cover of the series....

Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Sam Elliott Praises Isabel May’s Acting Skills: ‘Just Mesmerizing’

1883‘s cast has nothing but praise for one another, but Sam Elliott is singling out Isabel May as his most “mesmerizing” co-star. We’ve got to go with Elliott on this one. 1883 would’ve ended up gorgeous regardless through Taylor Sheridan’s devotion to authenticity and the brilliant on-location cinematography. But the soul of this Yellowstone prequel couldn’t land with a lesser actor in the role of Elsa Dutton.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon on Taylor Sheridan Writing Teeter’s Accent: ‘Sounds Are Totally Spelled Out’

“Yellowstone” fans know that 99% of the time, it’s impossible to understand what ranch hand Teeter is trying to say on the show. But that’s part of what makes her character so great. You never know quite what’s coming out of her mouth, but you know it’ll make you crack up. And immediately put on subtitles so you can try to understand her.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Why Taylor Sheridan Told Sam Elliott ‘You’ll Hate Me’

If you know the premise of “1883” then you can pretty easily come to the conclusion that the outdoor scenes were probably pretty tough. The Taylor Sheridan spinoff of “Yellowstone” is filled with tons of grit. And if you know Sheridan’s work, then you understand how he wants authenticity on his sets. This is why one time he told Sam Elliott to be prepared to “hate” him when they finished filming.
MOVIES
Faith Hill
Lamonica Garrett
Taylor Sheridan
Sam Elliott
Tim Mcgraw
Taste of Country

‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Reveals Why He Quit ‘Sons of Anarchy’ to Focus on Writing

Taylor Sheridan has the television world by the tail these days as the mastermind behind Yellowstone, 1883 and more, but he's seen his share of tough times in the entertainment industry. After a long string of minor roles over the course of several decades, he landed a high-profile gig on Sons of Anarchy, and he was hopeful that it would finally ignite his career. But when it came time to renegotiate his contract after two seasons, he got a brutal reality check that changed his career and life.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Says You ‘Kind of Get That Lump in Your Throat’ Working Opposite Sam Elliott

“1883” has taken off with flying colors. The story of the cowboys from the south has reeled in fans like fish taking to a piece of shrimp on a hook. The story follows the Duttons as they travel westward from Texas. Along the way, several notable characters become main pieces of the overall story. This includes both Sam Elliott and Lamonica Garrett. The latter actor says he’s been thrilled to work with Elliott from day one.
MOVIES
97.9 KICK FM

‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Reveals Co-Star Tim McGraw’s Extreme Workout Schedule: ‘I Draw the Line Somewhere’

1883 star LaMonica Garrett keeps himself in great shape, but in a new interview, he admits that even he can't keep up with his co-star, Tim McGraw, in the gym. Speaking to Taste of Country and other media outlets prior to the show's premiere in December, Garrett says that while he and McGraw both work out avidly to stay fit for their physically demanding roles, McGraw is always willing to push it one step further.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Opens Up About History Working with Taylor Sheridan: ‘I’d Follow Him Anywhere’

Kelsey Asbille, who stars on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” has a history working with the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan. On “Yellowstone” Asbille plays Monica Dutton, the wife of Kayce Dutton and mother of Tate Dutton. Monica is a Native American who grew up with the Broken Rock Tribe on the reservations. She later becomes part of the Dutton family when she marries Kayce Dutton. Though she’s not so fond of her father-in-law, John Dutton, and the “Yellowstone” Ranch, she follows Kayce, eventually moving into the ranch’s lodge house. Season four saw Monica and her young family move back to the reservation after an attack on the “Yellowstone” Ranch. She and Tate both struggle to overcome the incident, which triggers Kayce to relocate the family. Monica and Tate begin to emotionally heal once back at the reservation. Kayce has also taken to the Native American Culture and season four saw him go on a vision quest.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’: LaMonica Garrett’s New Pic With Tim McGraw, Faith Hill Has Fans Pumped

“1883” star LaMonica Garrett celebrated the release of Episode 4 this weekend with an awesome on-set pic featuring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. Fans have waited two weeks for this new episode after Paramount decided not to run Episode 4 last weekend. The streaming service didn’t say why they didn’t drop a new episode. But it likely had to do with post-production necessities or an increased focus on the network’s “Yellowstone” season finale.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Says Tim McGraw Is Like a ‘Big Brother’ on Set

The “Yellowstone” prequel, “1883” is already becoming a new fan favorite. The series, which premiered just last month in December 2021, gives viewers a look into how the Dutton family came to own their impressive Yellowstone ranch. A huge focal point of the show is Tim McGraw, who plays James Dutton on the show. James is an ancestor of John Dutton, who is the patriarch in “Yellowstone.” In “1883,” McGraw is playing opposite his real-life wife, Faith Hill, who plays matriarch Margaret Dutton on the show. The cast is also full of other impressive names including Sam Elliott and Eric Nelsen.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Isabel May Recalls Watching Taylor Sheridan Ride at Cowboy Camp: ‘An Intimidating Figure’

“1883” star Isabel May is reflecting on filming season one of the newly popular drama series. She says more than anything, she feels super lucky to be a part of the project. However, it doesn’t come without some curves along the way. May had to learn to ride on horseback and attended the famous Cowboy Camp Taylor Sheridan sends all his actors to. And while Sheridan is the mastermind behind the story, he also rides seamlessly, May says.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’: 5 Questions With Eric Nelsen About Ennis & the Dramatic Ending in Episode 5 (Spoiler)

Actor Eric Nelsen tackles the role of Ennis on the Paramount+ Yellowstone origin story, 1883. The young cowboy, along with his cowpunching cohort Wade (James Landry Hébert), initially helps Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott) wrangle wild cattle for the trek from Forth Worth, Texas, to Oregon. However, Ennis and Wade soon begin to journey with the wagon train that features a troupe of German immigrants, as well as James and Margaret Dutton (Tim McGraw and Faith Hill) and their daughter Elsa (Isabell May), among others.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’: LaMonica Garrett ‘Forgot’ Something Important Before Filming Episode 5 Scenes

Can you imagine filming a TV show out in the wild, wild west without your allergy medications? 1883 star LaMonica Garrett knows what it’s like. Seasonal allergies affect so many of us in the United States. Star actors in the film and television industry are not exempt from that, just ask LaMonica Garrett. The man who plays Thomas in 1883, the prequel spin-off to Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, said his allergies started acting up while shooting scenes from the show’s most recent episode.
TV & VIDEOS
Texas Monthly

In ‘1883,’ Taylor Sheridan Builds on the Formula That Made ‘Yellowstone’ a Hit

Taylor Sheridan’s work is full of cowboys. They don’t always wear hats and ride horses. Some of them live in the city. But they all live by a code of individualism and defiance, from John Dutton (Kevin Costner), the rancher and patriarch at the center of the cable juggernaut Yellowstone, to Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner), the volatile fixer who keeps a Michigan town’s prison system working from the outside in Mayor of Kingstown. These are bloody tales of pride and vengeance, peopled by stubborn men and women determined to maintain ways of life that often seem barbaric. There’s no shortage of violence in Sheridan’s world; his heroes live by primal instincts as much as negotiation. When there’s a prison break on Mayor of Kingstown, as there was recently, you can bet it’s the most brutal prison break you’ve ever seen.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘1883’: LaMonica Garrett Reveals ‘Prep Material’ He Used for His Character

LaMonica Garrett is an undeniable highlight of 1883 as Thomas, and the versatile actor has become a wealth of information on the time period. As I’d find out interviewing LaMonica Garrett before 1883’s release, the man holds a deep passion for Westerns. Garrett grew up inhaling the classic genre. But like so many who share his heritage, he never saw a face like his. 1883 changes all of that, and Garrett brought his A-Game in researching the world Thomas came from just as much as he did acting through it.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’: LaMonica Garrett’s Best Quotes as Thomas So Far

‘1883’s Thomas has become the series’ breakout character thanks to highly-quotable dialogue and a stellar performance by LaMonica Garrett. Through the writing of series creator Taylor Sheridan, 1883 is breaking the mold for black characters in Westerns. But it’s LaMonica Garrett’s stunning talent that imbues this storied man, Thomas, with some of the show’s absolute best quotes. Below, we’ve gathered the best of the best of Thomas’ dialogue. But be warned of major spoilers ahead.
TV SERIES
