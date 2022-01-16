ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

This Subway 'Karen' TikTok Complaint Totally Backfired

By Mirtle Pena-Calderon
Mashed
Mashed
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Not getting what you want can be a bit frustrating and annoying, especially when you're at a restaurant ordering food. Because of the ease that social media has provided people, many of them have begun filming or taking pictures of moments where they feel they are being disrespected by employees in...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 1

DENNIS T. MENACE
2d ago

That's right if you think you can do a better job, then stay home " please" and do it yourself!

Reply
5
Related
The Tab

Elle Darby’s fiancé, Connor Swift, has apologised for the racist tweets he posted in 2012

Elle Darby has been all over the internet recently after old racist and homophobic tweets from 10 years ago resurfaced and now her fans have have clocked her fiancé, Connor Swift, also has a history of tweeting hateful language. Elle has since apologised in both an Instagram story and YouTube video, and her 28-year-old fiancé Connor has also apologised for his shameful tweeting in a post on Instagram where he has over 176,000 followers.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Woman criticised for piercing baby’s ears in viral TikTok

A viral TikTok video of a baby boy getting his ears pierced sparked a furious debate with some saying he was “way too young.” In the clip that has been viewed over 300,000 times, the mum wrote: “Watch my baby get his ears pierced.” The TikTok showed the nervous mum cradling her baby while the procedure was taking place. She flinched when she heard the sound of the piercing. Inevitably, the baby starts to cry after the first ear. “I’m so proud. You look so cute,” his mum is heard saying.The piercer moved on to the second ear,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Carroll
Mashed

This Publix Karen Is Going Viral On TikTok

Years pass, but some phenomenons withstand decay. Karen videos, for example. Those seem set to find an appreciative audience in 2022, as evidenced by a viral TikTok video from late December. The video's creator watches from the Publix checkout line as a woman who went to the bathroom is shocked...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
101wkqx.com

Whose Karen Is It?

If for some reason your New Year’s Resolution was to avoid stupid people, we’re sorry, but there’s always next year. You’re going to need to take a seat to let the idiotic nature of this Karen post fully wash over you. Where, oh where, could this...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slate

My Daughter Insists on Editing My Appearance in Her Instagram Posts

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. I have a problem with the way that my daughter (28) chooses to represent me and other family members on Instagram. She loves to post pictures of her life, and she recently shared photos from some family holiday celebrations. My daughter often edits her face and physique in the pictures she posts. She’s an adult, so as much as I might not like it, ultimately that’s her decision. However, I draw the line at editing others. In the recently uploaded family pictures, she edited all of us, making us look taller, giving the women smaller waists, smoothing everyone’s skin, and changing facial features. When I saw these pictures, I told my daughter that I did not want her posting edited photos of me and asked that she post unedited photos or take them down altogether. I also explained that I found it hurtful that she made these edits without consulting me, as if to say that she couldn’t be seen on social media with the real me. Her sister has said the same thing to her.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backfired#Restaurant#Cbc#Airline Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
The Independent

The $54m king of YouTube who makes more money than Jay-Z: How MrBeast won the internet

One day in January 2017, 18-year-old Jimmy Donaldson from North Carolina sat down in front of a camera and began counting to 100,000. Over the next forty hours, he went from chipper and alert to exhausted, leaning back in his chair, eyes closed, sometimes rocking back and forth, his numbers slurring into each other. Text labels on screen read "KILL ME" and "I regret this". Finally he made it to the end, allowing himself the briefest of celebrations before collapsing backwards: "What am I doing with my life?"The gruelling count turned out to be Mr Donaldson's big break. Since posting...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Star Alina Under Fire After Multiple Racists Posts Surface Online

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days star Alina Kozhevnikova is the latest cast member of the franchise to cause controversy after fans unearthed multiple racist posts that had been shared online by the star over the years. Kozhevnikova, whose current storyline with Caleb Greenwood is airing on TLC, allegedly posted multiple disparaging remarks about both the Asian and Black communities over the years.
TV & VIDEOS
Upworthy

Influencer couple instantly regrets asking musician to write a free personal song for their wedding

By now, UK-based musician Jamie Mathias is quite familiar with those who offer exposure in return for his services. Having gained a substantial following on social media by writing, composing and recording original songs for peoples' special days, Mathias has had to deal with a fair share of such entitled individuals. A few months ago, he shared screenshots of some of the conversations he's had with opportunistic people who wanted him to work for free and we thought we'd seen the worst. However, proving there's always room to lower the bar, an influencer couple recently got in touch with Mathias.
RELATIONSHIPS
Mashed

Mashed

88K+
Followers
27K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy