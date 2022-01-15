ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Police: Teens robbed of shoes, neck chain in Providence Place overpass

By Katie Mulvaney, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eE9Lg_0dmypoZT00

PROVIDENCE – An investigation is underway after authorities say a group of men robbed a teenager of his shoes and necklace Friday night in the overpass between the Omni Providence Hotel and the Providence Place mall.

According to police, a 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old female reported that they were robbed by three men, who demanded that the boy give them his shoes.

Security footage showed the teenagers sitting in the overpass before being approached by the group and having the shoes forcibly removed from the male’s feet and a chain ripped from his neck, the police said. His companion attempted to grab the necklace back but was pushed away as the men left down the staircase.

The teens said the suspects did not threaten them with any weapons.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Microsoft to gobble up Activision in $69 billion metaverse bet

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) is buying "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O) for $68.7 billion in the biggest gaming industry deal in history as global technology giants stake their claims to a virtual future. The deal announced by Microsoft on Tuesday, its biggest-ever and set to...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Schumer tees up showdown on voting rights, filibuster

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) moved on Tuesday to bring the months-long fight over voting rights to a head, paving the way for a showdown on the legislative filibuster. Schumer, from the Senate floor, moved to formally end debate on voting legislation that combines the Freedom to Vote Act,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
CBS News

Images and patchy communications reveal devastation in Tonga after tsunami unleashed by massive volcano eruption

Wellington — A volcano that exploded on the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the island nation smothered in grey ash and dust or damaged by a tsunami. Tonga has been virtually cut off from the rest of the world since Saturday's volcanic blast — one of the largest recorded in decades.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#Providence Place#Police#Overpass#The Omni Providence Hotel
The Hill

More than 170K without power from massive winter storm

More than 170,000 people in the eastern United States did not have power on Monday morning after a massive winter storm slammed the region. The most outages as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time were reported in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, according to PowerOutage.us.
GEORGIA STATE
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

1K+
Followers
728
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy