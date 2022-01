CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — What did it take for the Grafton boys basketball team to get its first win over Robert C. Byrd in over a decade?. First, erasing a 12-point deficit in under a minute left of regulation to force overtime. Second, hitting a go-ahead layup followed by 5 of 8 free throws down the stretch. And third, getting timely steals on inbounds passes and defensive stops when needed.

GRAFTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO