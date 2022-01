Two primary objectives down, one more to go for Ridgeline wrestler Ronan Melani. The defending 4A state champion earned All-America status last month by placing third in his weight class at the Reno Tournament of Champions, which is one of the biggest and most prestigious tournaments in the west. Melani then proceeded to go 6-0 and reign supreme in the 190-pound division at Utah’s most renowned tourney, the Rockwell Rumble, which took place last weekend in Salt Lake City.

