Hall scores in OT, surging Bruins beat Predators 4-3

Following a disastrous outing against the Buffalo Sabres Thursday night, the Nashville Predators headed to Massachusetts to take on a very good Boston Bruins team Saturday afternoon. The big news entering this game was who was in and who was out for both teams. Yakov Trenin returned to the line up after missing the Buffalo game due to being in COVID protocols, and Mark Borowiecki rejoined the Predators on ice after recovering from a lower body injury. Juuse Saros returned to his place in net. Unfortunately, Nashville lost defenseman Mattias Ekholm who entered COVID protocols before the game, and Filip Forsberg remained out for the same reason.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO