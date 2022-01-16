Hall scores in OT, surging Bruins beat Predators 4-3

BOSTON — The Bruins continued their win streak with a thrilling 4-3 overtime win against the Predators on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden. Boston improved to 22-11-2, while Nashville fell to 24-12-3. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The line changes have worked. It’s been two weeks since head coach Bruce Cassidy...
Through the first 26 games of the 2021-22 season, the Boston Bruins failed to notch a signature win on their resume. That all changed on Jan. 8 when they beat the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on the road, 5-2. Two nights later, they collected an impressive 7-3 victory over the Washington Capitals. Two wins against two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference was an impressive two-game road trip.
The Bruins are proving a lot on this run that has seen them win eight-of-nine since the extended Christmas/COVID break. They are a much more capable offensive team than they showed in the first three months of the season. They can defend well. They have the potential to have some of the best goaltending in the league.
BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored off a rebound of David Pastrnak’s shot 1:41 into overtime, lifting the red-hot Boston Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Western Conference-leading Nashville Predators on Saturday afternoon. Pastrnak took a shot from the right circle and the puck slipped behind Saros,...
Following a disastrous outing against the Buffalo Sabres Thursday night, the Nashville Predators headed to Massachusetts to take on a very good Boston Bruins team Saturday afternoon. The big news entering this game was who was in and who was out for both teams. Yakov Trenin returned to the line up after missing the Buffalo game due to being in COVID protocols, and Mark Borowiecki rejoined the Predators on ice after recovering from a lower body injury. Juuse Saros returned to his place in net. Unfortunately, Nashville lost defenseman Mattias Ekholm who entered COVID protocols before the game, and Filip Forsberg remained out for the same reason.
It was a close one, but the Bruins pulled through in overtime. Boston victorious over the Nashville Predators 4-3 at TD Garden on Saturday. Craig Smith and Mike Reilly got the team going with two goals for the lead in the first period. Nashville responded with two goals to tie the game until Brad Marchand scored his 20th goal of the season in the third. The game then headed into overtime where Taylor Hall netted the game-winning shot off a David Pastrnak rebound to win it all.
The Warriors are beating all comers and with that remain on top of this week’s NBA Power Rankings. The most surprising thing compared to preseason expectations is the Bulls have climbed up to fourth and are the highest-ranked team from the East. 4. Bulls (25-10, LW 7). DeMar DeRozan...
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and an assist on his 23rd birthday and the Carolina Hurricanes stopped a two-game skid by beating the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Saturday. Vincent Trocheck also had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who regained their scoring touch after being shut out for the […]
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier added a historic chapter to what’s already been a special season for him, setting San Jose's franchise record with five goals in a game. The Sharks used a huge first period — including Meier's hat trick — to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2 on Monday.
DENVER (AP) — A disputed goal, a questionable hit and a thrilling finish — the Wild-Avalanche rivalry is still going strong after 19 years. Colorado goaltender Pavel Francouz stopped 25 shots in relief of injured Darcy Kuemper and three more in the shootout, and the Avalanche beat Minnesota 4-3 on Monday for its 14th straight home win.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn and Ivan Barbashev each had two goals and two assists as the St. Louis Blues came from behind to beat the Nashville Predators 5-3 on Monday night. Ryan O’Reilly added a goal and two assists in the first meeting between the teams since...
Comments / 0