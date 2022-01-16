Clemson blows another lead

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson basketball fans have seen this movie before.

Tigers jump out to a big lead.

Tigers lose the lead.

Tigers lose the game.

After seizing a 23-point lead with 7:11 to play in the first half, Clemson once again lost it. This time it was to Boston College, as the Eagles rallied to down the Tigers, 70-68, at Littlejohn Coliseum Saturday night.

BC’s Brevin Galloway drained a three-pointer with 26 seconds left, which proved to be the game-winner. Maki Ashton-Langford added a free throw with 15 seconds to play for the final margin.

The Tigers (10-7, 2-4 ACC) had an opportunity to send the game into overtime when David Collins was fouled on a put-back attempt with two seconds to play. But the graduate transfer, who scored 15 points and had seven rebounds, missed the first shot and a lane violation was called on his second attempt. He finished the night 0-for-5 from the line.

Five of the Tigers’ seven losses this season have come after they had commanding double-digit leads.

Al-Amir Dawes led Clemson with 17 points, which all came in the first half, while BC was led by Makai Ashton-Langford’s 19 points. James Karnik dropped in 17 points for the Eagles, while PJ Hall added 12 points for the Tigers.

Key Play: Clemson appeared to have taken momentum back when Collins made a jumper in the lane to give the Tigers a 68-66 lead with 35 seconds to play. But Galloway launched a three-point from about 25 feet that was nothing but net for what turned out to be the game-winner for Boston College (7-8, 2-3 ACC).

Player of the Game: Galloway scored 18 points on 6-of-15 shooting, including 5-of-10 from behind the arc, including the game-winner.

Coach’s decision: Clemson had a 23-point lead, 34-11, with 7:11 to play in the first half following two PJ Hall free throws, but the Eagles rallied to cut the score to seven by the break, 39-32, thanks to a 21-5 run the close the half.

Stat of the game: Clemson had a 23-point lead and lost for just the second time in school history. The last time it happened came on December 2, 2009, when Illinois also rallied from 23 points down to beat the Tigers, 76-74, at Littlejohn Coliseum as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. That was in Oliver Purnell's final season at Clemson.

Injuries: There were no injuries.

Up Next: Clemson hits the road on Tuesday and will play at Syracuse. The game is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m.