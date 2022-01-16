ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Clemson DE Xavier Thomas Announces NFL Draft Decision

By JP Priester
AllClemson
AllClemson
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wI1uA_0dmyng9Z00

Xavier Thomas' career at Clemson isn't over quite yet.

The senior defensive end has announced that he plans to return to Clemson in 2022 for a fifth season, taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility all 2020 players were given due to COVID.

"It truly is a blessing to have an opportunity for the 2022 NFL Draft," Thomas posted to social media. "However, I am very aware of my potential, and there is A LOT more work to do."

The former blue-chip prospect out of Florence, S.C. quietly had a strong senior season for the Tigers, starting 10 games and finishing with a career-high 4.5 sacks. He was also first on the team with 18 quarterback pressures and added 6.5 tackles for loss.

Monte Lee Updates Clemson Two-Sport Athlete Will Taylor's Rehab Process

38 seconds ago

Hunter Renfrow Hopes Lesson he Learned at Clemson Works for Raiders

Hunter Renfrow believes continuity is key to his pro team building off successful 2021 campaign.

Clemson Tigers in the NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

No. 4 Los Angeles Rams (12-5) will host No. 5 Arizona Cardinals (11-6) on Monday in the first ever NFL playoff game at SoFi Stadium.

One of the top players in the 2018 class, Thomas burst onto the scene as a freshman when he registered 3.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss in a key reserve role for the Tigers. Although, over the next two seasons, he never quite lived up to his stellar recruiting ranking.

In 2019, his first season as a full-time starter, Thomas recorded just 1.5 sacks. In 2020, the former 5-star player was only able to play 119 snaps due to offseason complications with COVID and strep throat but was still able to accumulate 3.5 sacks and four tackles for loss.

Projected by many as a mid to late-round draft pick, had he entered the draft this year, Thomas will now have another season to improve his stock. Another year like his 2021 season, could see his name shooting up draft boards.

"Patience is a virtue and I refused to sell myself short," Thomas said. "Let's run it back."

Who will be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft (according to FanDuel)?

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Thomas
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Exec sends stern warning to Browns on Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t end the way they wanted it to, as the franchise took a step backward from their 11-5 campaign last year to fall to 8-9. One of the big reasons for the Browns’ step back was the performance of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who noticeably struggled as he attempted to play through a nagging shoulder injury. Mayfield’s struggles opened up the rumor mill to a possible Browns trade, to which an anonymous NFL executive responded to with a stern warning to Cleveland, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN (h/t Browns Wire):
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Nfl Draft#Clemson Clemson#Clemson Tigers#American Football#Clemson De Xavier Thomas#Covid#Monte Lee Updates#Arizona Cardinals
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Suggests 3 Other Schools Join The SEC

This past summer, Texas and Oklahoma shocked the world of college football by announcing that they planned to move to the SEC. The reveal sparked plenty of discussion about what other moves could be on the way and if the SEC would try to turn itself into a “mega-conference” of sorts.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dak Prescott Receives Punishment For What He Said About Officials

Just a few days ago, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott made headlines with a controversial comment he made about the officials from Sunday’s game. Following the 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Cowboys fans threw objects onto the field, expressing their anger with the officiating crew. After learning fans threw objects at the officials, Dak responded, “Credit to them.”
NFL
The Spun

Danny Kanell Has 2 Quarterbacks In Mind For Steelers

The post-Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh has commenced. Big Ben played in what’s expected to be his final NFL game last weekend in a postseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, all eyes in Pittsburgh turn to the future of the team’s quarterback position. Danny Kanell has...
NFL
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Clemson athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy