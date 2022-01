TALLAHASSEE -- Redshirt junior wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. transferred to Florida State last week. After enrolling, the former West Virginia wide receiver spoke about his decision with a group of media on Tuesday. Wright Jr. discussed his quick process, picking a place closer to home (Savannah, Ga.), leaning on friends like linebacker Kalen DeLoach in the process, and why choosing FSU was the right place for him to do what it will take to get him to the next level in the NFL. The full video interview and transcript follows:

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO