ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Xavier Thomas makes major announcement for Clemson

By Davis Potter
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GVfKi_0dmynFW400

Xavier Thomas has made his decision as to whether to return to Clemson for another season or get started on a professional football career.

And it’s more good news for the Tigers’ defensive line.

Thomas announced Saturday he has opted to use his COVID-19 year and return for a fifth season at Clemson. It’s another major boost heading into the offseason for the Tigers’ defense, which is also getting K.J. Henry back along a defensive line that paced the nation’s No. 2 scoring defense, No. 7 run defense and No. 8 total defense.

With Thomas back in the fold, Clemson is set to return every starter along the defensive front and every linemen in the two-deep, including star defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, who’s recovering from ACL surgery that limited him to four games this season. The unit helped the Tigers finish 10th nationally in sacks (3.23 per game) and 15th in tackles for loss (7.1).

Thomas was as effective as anyone Clemson had at creating havoc in the backfield. After contemplating giving up football following a difficult 2020 season , Thomas returned to the field looking more like his old self this season, finishing with 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 12 games.

While that sack total may have been low compared to others on the Tigers’ defense — fellow end Myles Murphy led the team with seven sacks while linebacker Trenton Simpson wasn’t far behind with six — it matched his career-high. And nobody got more consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks than Thomas, who racked up a whopping 17 quarterback hurries.

A former blue-chip recruit out of IMG Academy, Thomas has 92 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks through his first four seasons with the Tigers. He has a chance to add to those totals as part of what figures to remain one of college football’s top defensive lines in 2022.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0dmynFW400

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

Tigers Today: Clemson makes cut for 2023 four-star lineman

Good morning, Clemson fans, and welcome to Tigers Today. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Tigers sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Clemson football, recruiting, basketball and more in Tigers Today.
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

Clemson pass rusher announces decision on 2022 season

One of the top pass rushers on the team is returning to the Clemson Tigers for the 2022 season. Defensive end Xavier Thomas announced on his Twitter page on Saturday night, that he’s coming back to Clemson for one more year to work on his craft. Thomas had a...
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
VikingsTerritory

The NFL Is Lying to You about the Whistle in Bengals-Raiders

Second-year phenom quarterback Joe Burrow was rolling toward the sideline in Saturday’s AFC wildcard playoff game, delivering a strike in the endzone to Tyler Boyd for a touchdown. It was a marvelous, seismic play. There was one problem, though. While the ball was in the air, a referee blew...
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Thomas
CBS Sports

Former Alabama QB Paul Tyson, great-grandson of Bear Bryant, transferring to Arizona State

For the last three seasons, the Alabama quarterback room has included kin to program royalty, with Bear Bryant's great-grandson, Paul Tyson, lined up alongside other Crimson Tide signal-callers. That connection came to an end recently when Tyson entered the transfer portal shortly after the national championship loss to Georgia. On Sunday, he named Arizona State as his intended destination.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bill Belichick delivers honest evaluation on Patriots QB Mac Jones’ rookie season

The New England Patriots’ 2021 season came to a crashing end with their 47-17 defeat to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC wild-card round. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones made the first of what may end up being a multitude of playoff starts for the Patriots in this contest. The former Alabama Crimson Tide star did not have his best game, as he threw a pair of interceptions and failed to get much going over the first half.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Img Academy#American Football#Tigers#Acl#Clemson Variety Frame
AL.com

Paul Finebaum calls Kayvon Thibodeaux ‘stigmatism of Alabama education’ argument ‘lame and stupid’

Paul Finebaum called Kayvon Thibodeaux’s “stigmatism of Alabama education” argument “really lame and stupid” during an appearance on an Alabama radio show. On Thursday, during his weekly appearance on “The Opening Kickoff” on WNSP-FM 105.5 in Mobile, the SEC Network analyst made a case for higher learning for Alabama’s flagship institution.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Former 5-Star Quarterback Is Transferring To Clemson

Who says you can’t go home? Northwestern quarterback transfer Hunter Johnson is heading back to where he began his college career five years ago. Johnson will transfer to Clemson, 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported on Monday. The former five-star recruit spent his freshman year at Clemson in 2017 before transferring to Northwestern.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Georgia DB Announces Transfer To SEC Rival

Georgia defensive back Jalen Kimber is taking his talents down south. Kimber announced via his Twitter that he will be transferring to Florida after winning a national championship with its arch-rival this past Monday. “This has been a difficult last few days which is why I took some time to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy