UNC in control at halftime against Georgia Tech at home, leading 42-26

By Lauren Brownlow, WRALSportsFan columnist/reporter
 2 days ago
A week off sometimes leads to rust, but UNC (11-4, 3-1 ACC) showed no signs of that in the first half against Georgia Tech (7-8, 1-4 ACC). UNC leads the Yellow Jackets 42-26 at the break. The Tar Heels won the first...

The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Rips College Football Star For ‘Stupid’ Comment

It’s safe to say that Kayvon Thibodeaux’s comment about the education at the University of Alabama didn’t sit well with Paul Finebaum. During an interview with FOX’s Joel Klatt, the Oregon Ducks star put the University of Alabama’s education on blast, revealing why he chose to attend the Pac-12 school instead.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: J.T. Daniels Makes Decision On Georgia Future

JT Daniels has reportedly made a decision on his future with the Georgia Bulldogs. Daniels, the former USC quarterback, began the 2021 season as Georgia’s starting quarterback. He was eventually replaced by former walk-on Stetson Bennett, who made the most of the opportunity and led Georgia to its first national championship win since 1980.
ATLANTA, GA
State
Georgia State
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
Person
Armando Bacot
Person
Caleb Love
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia's championship celebration was a special reminder that they don't make 'em all like that

ATHENS, Ga. — Irrelevant was the fact that temperatures were in the 40s and cloudy on a mid-January afternoon. On Saturday, the sun shined on Georgia. Four decades worth of buildup brought out tens of thousands to Athens to celebrate. There were people like longtime Georgia fans Mark and Kimberly Rooker, set up shop by the railroad tracks on the southeast side of the stadium a mere 4 hours early with lawn chairs, a Georgia fold-up table with built-in cupholders and of course, a propane-powered space heater. The stage 4 cancer to Mark’s mother prevented the couple from attending Georgia’s national championship victory in person, “but I wanted to come here today,” Mark Rooker said, “because it’s a historic day.”
ATHENS, GA
fadeawayworld.net

Atlanta Hawks Have Lost 20 Games Out Of 33 Since Trae Young Said The Regular Season Is More Boring Than The Playoffs

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks started this season by absolutely dominating Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks in the first game. Things were looking great for the 2021 Eastern Conference finalists and it looked like they would have another successful season. However, things fizzled out and they went 3-5 in their next 8 games after the win.
NBA
#Unc#Atlanta#Home#Acc#Yellow Jackets#The Tar Heels
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

LOOK: Bulldogs verbal Marcus Washington posts photos from Georgia

Grovetown (Ga.) four-star cornerback Marcus Washington, the current top commit in Georgia’s 2023 recruiting class, visited Athens, Ga., Saturday. He posted photos from his visit on social media, including one photo with the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy. Washington is the No. 56 player in the country, according...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Nolan Smith Returns To Georgia

Georgia is amidst a mass player exodus: many are either entering the transfer portal or declaring for the draft. Today, they got some good news as edge rusher Nolan Smith announced he would be returning to school. "What a ride it has been during my Junior season. I feel I've...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Former USC QB Jaxson Dart reportedly has decision down to 2 schools

As Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg look at transferring away from the USC football program, it appears as if they have a couple destinations in mind. One of the most interesting quarterbacks in this round of transfers is apparently getting close to making a decision. Jaxson Dart, who decided to transfer away from the USC football program after Lincoln Riley was hired, has trimmed his list of possible transfer destinations to a couple schools, according to a report from On3.
COLLEGE SPORTS
