UNC in control at halftime against Georgia Tech at home, leading 42-26

ATHENS, Ga. — Irrelevant was the fact that temperatures were in the 40s and cloudy on a mid-January afternoon. On Saturday, the sun shined on Georgia. Four decades worth of buildup brought out tens of thousands to Athens to celebrate. There were people like longtime Georgia fans Mark and Kimberly Rooker, set up shop by the railroad tracks on the southeast side of the stadium a mere 4 hours early with lawn chairs, a Georgia fold-up table with built-in cupholders and of course, a propane-powered space heater. The stage 4 cancer to Mark’s mother prevented the couple from attending Georgia’s national championship victory in person, “but I wanted to come here today,” Mark Rooker said, “because it’s a historic day.”

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO