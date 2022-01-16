Siena women's basketball wins third straight game

Howard University put up a good fight but it was too much Joe Bryant Jr. and Co. to knock off Norfolk State
The post Norfolk State holds off Howard to stay perfect in MEAC appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
UW was No. 18 in the NET rankings Monday, up six spots from last week.
The NET rankings replaced RPI as the key evaluator for teams during the season and the tournament selection process.
Here’s a primer on how the NET Rankings are calculated:
The NET Rankings are used to determine in which quadrant a...
Howard University's bid to knock off Notre Dame at home fell short. But, for once, the future looks bright for HU hoops.
The post Howard basketball makes Notre Dame game more than symbolism appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Facing their first test in nearly two weeks, No. 22 IU South Bend came out slow in the first few minutes, but raced out to an 83-50 win at Holy Cross in the cross-town men's basketball rivalry Monday night.
The Titans fell behind 8-0 after going scoreless in the first three minutes of play. The guests responded though to take a 38-24 lead at the half after Donyell Meredith’s three-pointer at the buzzer.
...
Despite having an 11-point lead at halftime, Maryland men’s basketball dropped to 1-5 in Big Ten Conference play after a 70-59 loss to Rutgers Saturday afternoon. From Maryland freshman Julian Reese’s first career start to the Terps’ second-half meltdown, here are three takeaways from one of the most disappointing losses this season at the Xfinity Center. Freshman Julian Reese earns his first ...
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Walker Kessler scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and No. 4 Auburn rallied from an early 14-point deficit to beat Mississippi 80-71 on Saturday night. In extending its winning streak to 13 games, Auburn (16-1, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) also got 15 points from Jabari Smith, and 14 from both K.D. […]
The game of the year has had its tipoff time moved. Auburn (16-1) vs Kentucky (14-3) will now tip off at 12:00 p.m. CT on CBS this Saturday. The game was previously tipping off at 12:30. According to AuburnTigers.com, it is also the All-Orange game. Fans are encouraged to wear...
Comments / 0