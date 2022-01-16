Siena women's basketball wins third straight game

Facing their first test in nearly two weeks, No. 22 IU South Bend came out slow in the first few minutes, but raced out to an 83-50 win at Holy Cross in the cross-town men's basketball rivalry Monday night. The Titans fell behind 8-0 after going scoreless in the first three minutes of play. The guests responded though to take a 38-24 lead at the half after Donyell Meredith’s three-pointer at the buzzer. ...

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 22 MINUTES AGO