LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In one of the most hard-fought duals of the season, Bellarmine wrestling came up short against Gardner-Webb at Knights Hall by a final score of 24-15. As the tension built with every individual match, the Knights (1-11) scored 12 straight points to take a 15-11 lead. But the Running' Bulldogs (2-5) won the final three bouts to take home the SoCon victory. Knights Head CoachNed Shuck was very proud of his team despite the final score.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO