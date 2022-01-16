ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Martin Luther King Jr. prayer breakfast held at Johnson City recreation center

By Van Jones, Jessica Genader
 2 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A prayer breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was held in Johnson City at the Carver Recreation Center in Johnson City on Saturday.

Everyone was invited to attend the breakfast to enjoy a free meal or take one to go.

The theme of the breakfast was “love your neighbor,” which is a principle that Martin Luther King Jr. was very passionate about.

“Martin Luther King said he wanted little back boys and little black girls and little white boys and little white girls to come together in harmony. That was his dream, and that’s my dream, and the dream of the community. We want everyone to get along and come together,” said Herb Greenlee, Center Supervisor at Carver Recreation Center.

The recreation center will also be celebrating Martin Luther King day this Monday with a story starting at 9 a.m. a walk at 12:45, carryout dinner at 5, and a virtual program at 7 p.m.

