Police Investigating Body Found Under Bridge In Stillwater

By News 9
 6 days ago
Police in Stillwater are investigating the scene where a body was found Saturday morning.

The body was discovered under the bridge just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Virginia and Perkins.

According to police, officers found the body just as they were arriving on scene.

The department's Criminal Investigations Division and medical examiner's office were both dispatched to the scene.

The body was identified and also determined that he had a residence in Stillwater.

Authorities are continuing their investigation but said the death does not appear to be suspicious.

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

