ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kendrick Lamar To Produce Film About A Slave Re-Enactor & His White GF

By Al Lindsey
blackchronicle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKendrick Lamar’s latest announcement isn’t new music, but it sure has (rightfully) ruffled a lot of feathers. It was announced this week that the Grammy-winning rapper is teaming up with his longtime manager and pgLang partner Dave Free and South Park co-creators Matt Stone and...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Supports Morgan Wallen Working With Kendrick Lamar: "He Ain't No Racist"

Usually, when a white person angrily calls someone the n-word, there are repercussions. Country star Morgan Wallen found himself embroiled in a scadal after a video showing him spouting the racial slur was passed around social media, but Wallen has been thriving. His music sales reportedly skyrocketed as his fans stood beside him through the controversy, and later, Lil Durk collaborated with Wallen on their single, "Broadway Girls."
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Cordae Hops on Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 4" for "FABEV Freestyle"

Ahead of the release of From A Bird’s Eye View next week, Cordae dropped off a new freestyle over Kendrick Lamar‘s “The Heart Part 4.”. Clocking in at almost five minutes, “FABEV Freestyle” hears the young rapper look back at his career in both astonishment and appreciation. Cordae also hints that while The Lost Boy was about “finding your purpose,” fans will find “a deeper message” in From A Bird’s Eye View, along with a shoutout to the late Juice WRLD, rapping, “Before I would tour Jarad Higgins.”
MUSIC
defpen

Kendrick Lamar And Dave Free Partner With ‘South Park’ Co-Creators To Develop Comedy Film For Paramount

Within the last decade and change, Kendrick Lamar has accomplished just about everything there is to achieve in music. From winning Grammys to touring the world, he’s solidified his spot as one of the greatest musicians of all-time. Now, he’s looking to use his artistic mind to develop films. Deadline has reported that Lamar is joining Dave Free and South Park Co-Creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker as they put together a live-action comedy film for Paramount Pictures.
MOVIES
this song is sick

Every Single Kendrick Lamar Verse Since ‘DAMN.’

The entire hip-hop world is patiently awaiting Kendrick Lamar‘s next studio album. Back in August of 2021, he confirmed that one was on the way, but we’re still left at the edge of our seats without an official release date. We have something for you today, however, that will curb your craving.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Stone
Person
Vernon Chatman
Person
Trey Parker
Person
Kendrick Lamar
107-3 KISS-FM

Kendrick Lamar Teams Up With South Park Creators to Make Comedy Movie

Kendrick Lamar's plans for his final album on Top Dawg Entertainment aren't publicly known, but what has recently been revealed is that K-Dot is getting into filmmaking. According to a report from Deadline on Thursday (Jan. 13), Kendrick and his manager and pgLang cofounder, Dave Free, have joined forces with Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the co-creators of the satirical animated TV show South Park, to produce an untitled, live-action comedy movie for Paramount Pictures.
MOVIES
NME

Morgan Wallen says he’d be keen to collaborate with Kendrick Lamar

After his collaboration with Lil Durk, ‘Broadway Girls’, made it to Number One on the Billboard R&B/hip-hop chart, Morgan Wallen has expressed an interest in linking up with Kendrick Lamar. The prospect was raised in an interview on the “social audio” platform Clubhouse, where Black comedian Druski asked...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Kendrick Lamar's Going To The Movie's

Kendrick is co-producing an upcoming comedy alongside Dave Free and South Park co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker. The movie is about a young Black man interning as a slave reenactor at a living history museum who discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his. “On behalf of...
MOVIES
hot969boston.com

Country Singer Morgan Wallen Wants To Work With Kendrick Lamar

After getting a No. 1 hit on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart with Lil Durk on “Broadway Girls,” Morgan Wallen, the controversial country singer who was under fire last year for using the N-word, is looking to jump on another hip-hop collab and has his eyes set on Kendrick Lamar.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Film Star#Pglang
iheart.com

Kendrick Lamar News! What's His Next Project? Find Out Here!

Kendrick Lamar, Dave Free, Matt Stone, and Trey Parker are teaming up to produce a new comedy project for Paramount. The new comedy film will be produced under Kendrick and Dave Free's media company called pgLand. The press release said, the film "will depict the past and present coming to...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Akademiks Theorizes Kendrick Lamar Will Drop Two New Albums

DJ Akademiks says he thinks Kendrick Lamar may employ a similar strategy used by Frank Ocean to release his final album with Top Dawg Entertainment. Ocean famously released his album, Endless, as the last part of his contractual obligation with Def Jam Recordings, and then immediately dropped the more popular, Blonde, afterward.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Kendrick Lamar To Create First Feature Film, A Live-Action Comedy for Paramount Pictures

Kendrick Lamar is emerging from the shadows as his company with Dave Free, pgLang, partners with South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker for a new feature film with Paramount Pictures. The film will be a live-action comedy that will “depict the past and present coming to a head when a young Black man, who is interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum, discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his,” as reported by Variety. All four men will produce the project while Paramount will manage theatrical distribution and licensing rights. The untitled film will also be available to stream on...
MOVIES
Deadline

Kendrick Lamar, Dave Free & ‘South Park’ Duo Matt Stone And Trey Parker To Produce Comedy Penned By Vernon Chatman For Paramount

Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar, Dave Free and South Park co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have signed on to produce an untitled, live-action comedy for Paramount Pictures. The film penned by Vernon Chatman will see the past and present come to a head when a young Black man who is interning as a slave reenactor at a living history museum discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his. Lamar and Free are producing for pgLang, with Stone and Parker for Park County. While production is set to kick off this spring, it seems at present that a director has not...
MOVIES
People

Ice Cube Says Chris Tucker Turned Down $12M for Role in Friday Sequel Due to 'Religious Reasons'

Ice Cube claims his Friday costar Chris Tucker turned down $12 million to reprise his role in the sequel. The duo's 1995 comedy was a hit, spawning two sequels: 2000's Next Friday and 2002's Friday After Next. Tucker, however, did not return to play Smokey in the subsequent films because of what Ice Cube, who was also a producer on the movies, said were "religious reasons."
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tyler Perry Hilariously Trolls Oprah & Adele By Teasing Madea's Album, "90"

Even celebrities troll one another in good fun, and Tyler Perry has unleashed Mabel "Madea" Simmons onto Oprah Winfrey. For the entirety of his career, Perry has dedicated special moments in his stage plays and films to honoring The Color Purple, a classic, Steven Spielberg directed film starring Oprah in one of her earliest roles. The movie was, of course, adapted from acclaimed author Alice Walker's award-winning novel.
CELEBRITIES
KIAH

Houston Happens host sits down with producers of “Gutter” the movie to talk about their new flick and what it was like to film in Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe got to talk with the writer and director Joseph Elmore and producer Troy Wooten about their new movie “Gutter” that was filmed in Houston. “Gutter” has already been launched on Tubi but it will officially premiere this weekend in Houston. The movie stars Daniel Baldwin, Claudia Jordan, Lil […]
HOUSTON, TX
atlanticcitynews.net

The Remarkable Journey Of A Film Producer

Envision, create, and believe in your own universe, and the universe will form around you. — Tony Hsieh. Whether one's goal is to land an acting role or shoot a short film, the filmmaking industry is extremely competitive. It might take years and years for people to get recognition for their talent. While many individuals struggle and lose their hope, individuals such as Tayyab Madni fight through every difficulty, striving for the best. Tayyab's journey in this industry is inspiring and proves that one can succeed in this creative hub. The Australian writer, director, and producer knows his craft well and various methods to execute it. As someone who truly understands the power of films and their influence on people, Madni is making strides with his remarkable film production company, Picture Works Australia, launched in 2017.
MOVIES
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy