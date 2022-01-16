ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Hill hits 8 3s to help Murray St. beat Belmont 82-60

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Justice Hill hit eight 3-pointers and finished with 36 points — both career highs...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Murray
Person
Ben Sheppard
WTOP

Abmas scores 26 to help Oral Roberts beat Kansas City 82-74

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Max Abmas scored 26 points, including six 3-pointers, Kareem Thompson had 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists and Oral Roberts beat Kansas City 82-74 on Saturday night. Trey Phipps added 14 points, Isaac McBride scored 11 and DeShang Weaver 10 for Oral Roberts...
NBA
KRDO

Walker’s double-double helps Colorado beat Arizona St. 75-57

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jabari Walker had 18 points and 13 rebounds — his eighth consecutive double-double — Keeshawn Barthelemy added 16 points and nine boards and Colorado beat Arizona State 75-57. Evan Battey and Tristan da Silva scored 11 points apiece for Colorado (12-4, 4-2 Pac-12). Batter and K.J. Simpson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 12-2 run that made it 62-47 midway through the second half and the Buffaloes led by double figures the rest of the way. Jalen Graham scored 16 points and Jay Heath had 15 for Arizona State (5-9, 1-3 Pac-12). Luther Muhammad added 10 points.
NBA
Porterville Recorder

Edwards' 7 3s help No. 11 Houston escape Tulsa 66-64

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Despite a rash of injuries the likes of which coach Kelvin Sampson says he has never experienced, No. 11 Houston keeps finding a way to win. Tulsa continues to play each opponent tough, only to falter at the end. The scenario again played out Saturday,...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murray State#Ohio Valley Conference#Ap#Kj Williams 13#The Associated Press
abc17news.com

No. 14 Villanova hits 12 3s in 82-42 romp over Butler

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Collin Gillespie hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, and Justin Moore scored 15 points to lead No. 14 Villanova to an 82-42 win over Butler. Eric Dixon and Jermaine Samuels each scored 14 points for the Wildcats. Villanova won its sixth straight game. Chuck Harris led Butler with 15 points. The Wildcats made their first six baskets and shot a whopping 71% in the first half. The Wildcats opened the second half on an 11-0 run. Butler missed 11 straight shots in the second half.
BASKETBALL
Hammond Daily Star

LSU beats Vanderbilt, 82-64

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Alexis Morris scored 20 points, Khayla Pointer had 10 of her 17 points in a pivotal third quarter and No. 12 LSU pulled away from Vanderbilt for an 82-64 win on Sunday. Morris had 18 of her points by halftime, but the Tigers only...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNCT

Davis, Bacot lead North Carolina past Georgia Tech 88-65

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot tied his career high with 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, RJ Davis scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, and North Carolina cruised to a 88-65 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday night. Bacot made 10 of 16 from the field and 9 of 9 from the free-throw […]
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
theosceola.com

FSU hits 3s, takes Round 2 from Syracuse

RayQuan Evans watched one of his two 3-pointers in FSU's win over Syracuse on Saturday. (photo via FSU athletics) On the road and without their best forward, Florida State turned to its depth and turned in a memorable 3-point shooting game. Caleb Mills scored 19 points — drilling 5 of...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy