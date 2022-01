Ahead of what will likely be his final turn as Batman in The Flash later this year, fan-favorite actor Ben Affleck is making some waves on Netflix with a movie he released nearly 12 years ago. When a movie with a big star attached makes its way to Netflix (usually in the action or comedy genres) a few years after its release, it oftentimes finds itself making a splash with viewers who never saw it in the first place or who have been itching to revisit it. Ryan Reynolds, Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson, Adam Sandler, and several others have had this affect, and it seems Affleck is yet another attention-grabber for the streaming service.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO