Stephen Forrest rested comfortably underneath a park tree, enjoying the sights and sounds of his two young boys playing on the merry-go-round 10 feet away. As the boys laughed and played, one of them got his arm stuck and let out a scream. Stephen jumped up like a superhero to help — just like he had many times before — but this time fell flat on his face.

ARGYLE, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO