Two U.S. Representatives Show Support For Starbucks Workers Who Want To Unionize

CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of Starbucks workers got some powerful support in their push for a union contract — two Congress members.

U.S. Representatives Jesus “Chuy” Garcia and Jan Schakowsky visited a Logan Square Starbucks where they got drinks to show their support for workers who want to unionize.

“Every worker in this country deserves to have security, protection, and a good nest egg for the future, and that’s what i see happening in this store,” Garcia said.